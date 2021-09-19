2021 Emmys explained: ‘Ted Lasso’ sweep underway? It starts night with wins for Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein [UPDATING LIVE]

The entertainment business has changed a lot over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not least of all the television industry. Thanks to myriad COVID-related production delays, a number of 2020 Emmy nominees and winners didn’t air episodes in time for this year’s awards cycle, which means we’re guaranteed first-time winners in many categories. So who won, who upset (because there are almost always upsets), and who made history when trophies were bestowed on Sunday night, September 19? Scroll down for our 2021 Emmys live blog with analysis of the winners as they’re announced, and check out the complete list of winners here.

SEEHow to watch the Emmys without a TV

The first thing to understand is that most of the 2021 Emmys have been handed out already. At the Creative Arts Awards on September 11 and 12, more than 90 prizes were presented in a wide-variety of categories honoring, behind-the-scenes crafts, variety, reality, documentary, animation, and more. “The Queen’s Gambit” was the biggest show crowned there, claiming nine awards. With six more categories contested on September 19, it had the potential to tie or break the record for the most awarded limited series of all time and the most awarded program in any genre in a single year: “John Adams” set those records with 13 victories in 2008.

Netflix also had a chance to enter the history books. With “The Queen’s Gambit” leading our odds for Best Limited Series and “The Crown” out front for Best Drama, the pioneering streaming service had the chance to finally win its first series awards after getting beaten to the punch in recent years by online rivals Hulu (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Amazon (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Fleabag“). Apple TV+ came in with the leading comedy series contender, “Ted Lasso” which had the potential to be the most successful freshman comedy in Emmy history. And that’s just a few of the milestones we were watching for. Follow along below to find out what happened and what it all meant. (Times listed are Eastern.)

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates

8:08pm — BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) — or “Waddington” as presented Seth Rogen called her — takes the first award of the night, which we had widely expected following her Critics Choice Award win earlier this year and the overwhelming support for “Ted Lasso” this year. Could this be the start of the “Ted Lasso” sweep many Emmy-watchers have been anticipating? It’s too soon to tell, but the night is off to a good start for the Apple TV+ sitcom.

8:11pm — BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) wins the second Emmy of the night, and this one really could be an indication of a “Ted Lasso” sweep. He only took the top spot in our official odds this weekend, and he was in a tight race with “SNL” standouts Bowen Yang and Kenan Thompson. What’s more, Goldstein was up against three of his co-stars, which risked dividing the “Ted Lasso” support. That’s how much the television academy loves this show.