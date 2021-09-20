2021 Emmys: Forum reactions to variety and reality winners (and losers)

The smart, adamant and sometimes brutally honest forum posters did not mince words when it came to their reactions to the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday night. The ceremony had many cheering but left just as many infuriated when it came to the night’s winners and losers. What were the upsets that left them with their jaws on the floor? Which winners were the most deserving? Which losses were posters not able to get over?

Below, you can take a look at a sampling of the praise and pointed criticism that was leveled at this year’s ceremony. Read more of the 2021 Emmys variety winner reactions have your say here.

SEE 2021 Primetime Emmy winners list in all 27 categories

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

X – “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Almond: John Oliver wins, no shock there.

boss: Do people care about these categories anymore? Same winners on repeat for years.

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

X – “Saturday Night Live”

Victor: Wow SNL, shocked.

forwardswill: At this point are they actively awarding SNL for not being funny?

BEST VARIETY WRITING

“The Amber Ruffin Show”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

X – “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

forwardswill: Everything tonight has been multiple show winners and if it continues this way they need to change the voting system.

SEE 2021 Creative Arts Emmy winners: Full list of winners in all 93 categories

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

“Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special”

“The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards”

“The Oscars”

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“8:46 – Dave Chappelle”

“Friends: The Reunion”

“Hamilton”

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?