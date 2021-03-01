2021 Golden Globe Film Winner Reactions: What Fans Are Saying

The smart, adamant and sometimes brutally honest forum posters did not mince words when it came to their reactions to 2021 Golden Globe TV winners on Sunday night. The ceremony had many cheering but left just as many infuriated when it came to the night’s winners and losers on the film side of the 78th annual Golden Globes. What were the upsets that left them with their jaws on the floor? Which winners were the most deserving? Which losses were posters not able to get over?

Below, you can see just a sampling of the shade and praise that was thrown at this year’s ceremony. Read more and have your say here.

Best Film Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Film Drama Actor

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Best Film Drama Actress

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Film Comedy/Musical

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Palm Springs”

“Music”

“The Prom”

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

X Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

wattsgold: rosamuuuuuuuund

crabbie: MARIA BAKALOVA OUT OF THE OSCAR RACE

Best Film Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

X Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

crabbie: The Daniel Kaluuya sweep begins now.

Lil Tony: Daniel Kaluuya was always winning because he’s the best.

Best Film Supporting Actress

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Best Director

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)

Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Screenplay

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

X “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Jazzy: “Nomadland” had no plot whatsoever, so it’s good that it didn’t win.

forwardswill: Aaron Sorkin deserved this one.

Best Score

“The Midnight Sky” – Alexandre Desplat

“Tenet” – Ludwig Göransson

“News of the World” – James Newton Howard

“Mank” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

X “Soul” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Lucas: “Soul” is going to sweep.

Best Original Song

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

X “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Victor: Diane Warren????? Is it finally your time?

TVFan365: DIANE WARREN LETS GO!!!!

Best Animated Feature

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

X “Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

wolfali: “Soul” was the most predictable win of the night.

Best Foreign Language Film

“Another Round”

“La Llorona”

“The Life Ahead”

X “Minari”

“Two of Us”

Lucas: Nice, some love for “Minari.” “Another Round” is winning the Oscar anyway.

