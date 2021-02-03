2021 Golden Globe Nominations: Netflix Dominates In Both Film And TV

At this year’s Golden Globe nominations Netflix dominates on both the film and TV sides. The streaming service earned 42 Golden Globes bids in total. Its haul on the film side (22) is more than triple its nearest competitor, Amazon Studios. Likewise its 20 TV Golden Globe Awards nominations are more than doubling HBO’s nine.

Netflix has two of the five film dramas — “Mank,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and another in comedy/musical, “The Prom.” “Mank” claimed the most nominations for a film with six, including Best Film Drama, Best Film Drama Actor for its star Gary Oldman, Best Film Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried and additional bids for its screenplay, score and director David Fincher.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” did nearly as well with five nominations. In addition to its Best Film Drama bid, Aaron Sorkin was nominated for directing and writing the historical feature. Sacha Baron Cohen will compete for Best Film Supporting Actor and songwriters Celeste and Daniel Pemberton are up for their original song, “Hear My Voice.”

Despite underperforming overall, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” received two important nominations: Viola Davis for Best Film Drama Actress and Chadwick Boseman for Best Film Drama Actor. Other Netflix actors feeling the love were Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”) and James Corden (“The Prom”).

Will these results translate into Academy Awards nominations? More than likely. In fact, Netflix could actually improve upon their Globes performance considering the Hollywood Foreign Press Association completely snubbed Spike Lee‘s “Da 5 Bloods,” a film predicted to do well with Oscar voters.

Over on the TV side, Netflix’s British royal drama “The Crown” led the way with six nominations, upping its total from four last year. “Schitt’s Creek” earned five bids for Pop TV followed by “Ozark” (Netflix) and “The Undoing” (HBO) with four each. Netflix’s horror series “Ratched” surprised with three noms along with Hulu’s period comedy, “The Great.”

Meanwhile, mark February 28 on your 2021 calendar so you don’t miss Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosting the 78th annual Golden Globes on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

