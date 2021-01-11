Which categories are your TV favorites competing in for the 2021 Golden Globes?

In which categories are your TV favorites competing for the 2021 Golden Globes? In recent weeks, studios, networks and the Hollywood Foreign Press members have made some difficult decisions on placements for borderline shows and performers.

The HFPA is operating under a different set of rules this year: television shows are continuing with eligibility for the calendar year of 2020; films can debut through February, 2021. This move is different than the one for the SAG Awards, which has extended their deadline through February for both TV and movies.

We’ve got the full list below for dramas, comedies, limited series and TV movies, plus lead and supporting choices. Our summary does not include programs that were logical, easy categories to decide. It’s just the ones where major selections had to be discussed and even debated.

All of these choices are reflected in our Golden Globe Awards predictions center event, so jump in today and make your picks for all of the races before nominations are announced on February 3.

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness”

Now a drama series since it has continuing characters from the original limited series

“The Boys”

Aya Cash, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr and Karl Urban are all drama leads

“The Crown”

Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Josh O’ Connor are all drama leads; all others are supporting

“Dickinson”

Eligible for SAG Awards but not in time for Golden Globes

“Euphoria Special”

Eligible for SAG Awards but not at the Golden Globes

“The Flight Attendant”

Kaley Cuoco is the only comedy lead

“The Good Place”

Eligible for SAG Awards but aired too long ago for Golden Globes

“The Great”

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult are both comedy leads

“Hamilton!”

Eligible as a musical feature at the Globes and as a TV movie at SAG

“I Hate Suzie”

Eligible for SAG Awards but not at the Golden Globes

“Let Them All Talk”

Eligible as a feature film and not as TV movie

“Mr. Mayor”

Eligible for SAG Awards but aired too late for Golden Globes

“Selena: The Series”

Christian Serratos is the only drama lead

“Shameless”

Eligible for SAG Awards but aired too late for Golden Globes

“Small Axe”

Eligible as a limited series (not a feature film); John Boyega and Letitia Wright are both supporting

“The Stand”

Eligible for SAG Awards but aired too late for Golden Globes

“Sylvie’s Love”

Eligible as a comedy feature at Globes but as a TV movie for SAG, Emmys, etc.

“Truth Seekers”

Nick Frost and Emma D’Arcy are both comedy leads

“Uncle Frank”

Eligible as a TV movie (not a feature film)

“Unorthodox”

Eligible as a limited series at Globes but not at SAG

“WandaVision”

Eligible for SAG Awards but aired too late for Golden Globes

“We Are Who We Are”

Competing as a drama series

