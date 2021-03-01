2021 Golden Globe TV Winner Reactions: What Fans Are Saying

The people posting in our infamous forums, many of whom are Hollywood insiders who shield their true identities as if they were on “The Masked Singer,” were engrossed in judging the 78th Golden Globe Awards. As you can see from a sampling of their reactions to the 2021 Golden Globe TV winners on Sunday night, they didn’t hold anything back. What were the upsets at the Golden Globes that left them with their jaws on the floor? Which winners were the most deserving? Which losses were our posters not able to get over?

Take a look at what was dished out over the three-hour ceremony. Read more and have your say here.

Best Comedy Series

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

X “Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

forwardswill: YAS “SCHITT’S CREEK.” COMEDY OF THE DECADE.

Atypical: Over the moon for “Schitt’s Creek”! They should have swept, but this is better than nothing.

Best TV Comedy Actor

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

X Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Victor: Jason Sudeikis, what a shocker.

Best TV Comedy Actress

Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

X Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Melvinezq: If I say Catherine The Great, it refers to our QUEEN tonight, Catherine O’Hara.

vinny: All hail queen Catherine O’Hara! Legend.

Best Drama Series

X “The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best TV Drama Actor

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

X Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino (“Hunters”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Best TV Drama Actress

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

X Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

methaddiction: EMMA CORRIN!!!!! SO DESERVED.

Ivo Stoyanov: This was the best moment of the night so far!

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

X Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

forwardswill: I am so bored of Mark Ruffalo.

Brayden Fitzsimmons: Mark Ruffalo stopping a “The Undoing” sweep, you love to see it.

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Best TV Supporting Actor

X John Boyega (“Small Axe”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

oscarin7: Bravo John Boyega!

wolfali: I knew John Boyega would win! Glad I put my super bet on him!

Best TV Supporting Actress

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

