Watch our exciting Golden Globes 2021 live streaming pre-show with absolutely final predictions

Just prior to the 2021 Golden Globes airing on NBC for Sunday evening, watch our exciting live streaming pre-show starting at 6:00 ET; 3:00 PT. Our two-hour program will be hosted by Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria, and he’ll be asking for absolutely final predictions from a large number of our editors and contributors. The full list of nominations was revealed on February 3.

Here is our stellar lineup of editors and contributors providing analysis and last-minute opinions in the slugfest (watch the video above):

3:00 – 3:30 PT is Luca Giliberti, Zach Laws, Tony Ruiz

3:30 – 4:00 PT is Charles Bright, Sam Eckmann, Paul Sheehan

4:00 – 4:30 PT is David Buchanan, Marcus Dixon, Kevin Jacobsen

4:30 – 5:00 PT is Riley Chow, Daniel Montgomery

Presenters announced by the HFPA include four returning champs from the 2020 ceremony: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”). Also on tap to open envelopes and make presentations are Anthony Anderson, Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, Bryce Dallas Howard, Kate Hudson, Christopher Meloni, Tracy Morgan, Annie Mumulo, Sandra Oh, Sarah Paulson, Rosie Perez, Margot Robbie, Kyra Sedgwick, Amanda Seyfried, Christian Slater, Ben Stiller, Justin Theroux, Kenan Thompson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Kristen Wiig and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The Golden Globe Awards are typically held in early January but were postponed this year due to the pandemic. Amy Poehler and Tiny Fey return to host the blended ceremony, which will include virtual and in person awards handed out. Poehler will be live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in California. Fey will be live at the Rainbow Room in New York City. Jane Fonda is receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for film live achievement. Norman Lear will be presented the Carol Burnett Award for TV life achievement.

