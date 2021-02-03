2021 Golden Globes TV Nominations Forums Reactions: Cheers For ‘The Flight Attendant,’ Jeers For ‘Bridgerton’ Snubs

Our forum posters were up before dawn to duke it out over the nominations for the Golden Globes. Reactions to the nominations ran the gamut. While they found a lot to be happy about (“The Flight Attendant), there were just as many exclusions that had them unleashing their fury (like those “Bridgerton” snubs).

Our message boards have been on fire as show biz veterans with clever user names sound off on the roster of contenders. Below is just a sampling of their savage comments on the 11 television categories at the Golden Globe Awards. Take a look, then jump in if you’re brave enough:

Best TV Drama Series:

Ivo Stoyanov: Told you that “Ozark” will kill it, season 3 is undeniable.

Allan Veríssimo: I’m really surprised to see “Bridgerton” with zero nominations.

Nate: Where did all the love for “Ratched” come from?

Best TV Comedy Series:

AWDubay: COME THOUGH “SCHITT’S CREEK”

String Cheese Theory: The minute Sarah Jessica Parker said “Emily in Paris,” I knew this was going to be all sorts of wrong.

wolfali: Glad to see “The Great” in spite of the underestimation people had of it.

Judy Splinters: Am so happy for Kaley Cuoco getting her first Globes nomination ever for my favorite show of the year, “The Flight Attendant.”

Best Limited Series/TV Movie:

String Cheese Theory: Imagine thinking “The Undoing” was a better show than “I May Destroy You.”

JakeT: The “I May Destroy You” snub is appalling.

SEE 2021 Golden Globes nominations list: Nominees for 78th annual ceremony

Best TV Drama Actress:

hopelesstar: The “no one liked Sarah Paulson as Ratched” users tried it btw.

methaddiction: “The Crown” really is coming.. the other girls should be scared.

Best TV Drama Actor:

boss: Bob Odenkirk is back!

Stank83: Yes to Al Pacino in “Hunters”!!

Best TV Comedy Actor:

wolfali: Dare I say “Schitt’s Creek” is losing both lead categories but taking Series like “The Americans” did?

Best TV Comedy Actress:

Vicki Leekx: Seems Elle Fanning’s been building for a while, shame her sister could’t get in for “The Alienist.”

Nate: The shutouts for “Dead to Me” and “Insecure” really make me sad.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Best Movie/Mini Actor:

Lance: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant are two of the biggest stars on television and on the same show. The HFPA would rather go with something more mainstream over an indie critical darling.

Best Movie/Mini Actress:

Sean C: Anya Taylor-Joy’s road to that statuette is looking pretty good now.

puck05: Daisy Edgar-Jones in but not Paul Mescal?

mafro987: I knew it was coming, but I’m still angry. Snubbing Michaela Coel is just ridiculous.

Best TV Supporting Actress:

Luca: Cynthia Nixon earned her nom!!

wolfali: I knew Julia Garner would happen. I just knew it. The signs were there.



Best TV Supporting Actor:

Nate: I’m sorry that Tobias Menzies couldn’t complete the full set of “The Crown” nominees.

Ryusei: No Tom Pelphrey tho ughhh did they see a different season?

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe nominees through February 3

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?