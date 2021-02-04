2021 Golden Globes slugfest: Contributors react to film nomination shocks and snubs [WATCH]

Many of the films we expected to be nominated for Golden Globes made it into today’s announcement, including “Nomadland,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” but few could have predicted the presence of one nominee: “Music.” Sia‘s directorial debut starring Kate Hudson as a rebellious woman charged with taking care of her autistic teenage half-sister wasn’t even in the Gold Derby prediction center. Yet, it managed to land two nominations for Hudson and for Best Film Comedy/Musical. The inclusion of “Music” was the first topic in Gold Derby’s new slugfest about the film nominations, featuring me and fellow contributors Riley Chow, Sam Eckmann, Luca Giliberti and Rob Licuria. Watch the video slugfest above.

Eckmann described the “Music” nominations as totally “out of the blue,” especially for it getting into Best Film Comedy/Musical over films like “Emma” and “On the Rocks.” Just as out of the blue for me was Jared Leto in Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “The Little Things.” Only five people out of thousands in the predictions center expected him to show up in that category.

Chow was happy about “Mank” leading the nominations at six, including Best Film Drama, David Fincher in Best Director and acting bids for Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried. Gilberti was impressed with “Promising Young Woman” noting that the dark thriller “overperformed” with four nominations including Best Film Drama.

Another topic of discussion was the number of women in the Best Director category this year: Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland,” Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman” and Regina King for “One Night in Miami.” As Licuria observed, “That never happens.” Only five women had received nominations in this category in the previous 77 years of Golden Globes history, with the most recent being Ava DuVernay for “Selma” in 2015. While we praised the progress of this, we also observed there are still issues with diversity as far as no films starring people of color in the Best Film Drama lineup and a general lack of non-English language performances nominated.

