2021 Golden Globes TV predictions: Winner odds in all 11 television categories

When the 78th Golden Globe Awards take place on Sunday, February 28, look for some of the big TV winners to be Netflix’s drama “The Crown,” Pop’s comedy “Schitt’s Creek” and Netflix’s limited series “The Queen’s Gambit.” The 11 television prizes are often tough to predict as voters don’t usually follow the lead of their big sister, Emmy. Instead, Hollywood Foreign Press Association members tend to gravitate toward the newest shows and hottest stars. Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s predictions in all 11 TV categories listed in order of their racetrack odds, with projected winners highlighted in gold.

The Golden Globes are decided by 87 international journalists who make up the HFPA, but our odds are based on the combined forecasts of more than 2,100 Gold Derby readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s winners, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

The 2021 Golden Globes air Sunday night on NBC in a bicoastal ceremony hosted by Tina Fey (in New York) and Amy Poehler (in Los Angeles). Here are Gold Derby’s TV predictions winner odds:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Crown” — 82/25

“The Mandalorian” — 4/1

“Ozark” — 4/1

“Lovecraft Country” — 9/2

“Ratched” — 9/2

BEST TV DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) — 18/5

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) — 37/10

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”) — 39/10

Al Pacino (“Hunters”) — 9/2

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) — 9/2

BEST TV DRAMA ACTRESS

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) — 82/25

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) — 39/10

Laura Linney (“Ozark”) — 4/1

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”) — 9/2

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) — 9/2

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Schitt’s Creek” — 17/5

“Ted Lasso” — 18/5

“The Great” — 4/1

“The Flight Attendant” — 9/2

“Emily in Paris” — 9/2

BEST TV COMEDY ACTOR

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) — 82/25

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) — 19/5

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”) — 4/1

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) — 9/2

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”) — 9/2

BEST TV COMEDY ACTRESS

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) — 17/5

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) — 19/5

Elle Fanning (“The Great”) — 4/1

Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”) — 9/2

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) — 9/2

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

“The Queen’s Gambit” — 16/5

“Small Axe” — 39/10

“Unorthodox” — 9/2

“The Undoing” — 9/2

“Normal People” — 9/2

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTOR

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) — 71/20

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”) — 18/5

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”) — 4/1

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”) — 9/2

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”) — 9/2

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTRESS

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) — 31/10

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”) — 4/1

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”) — 4/1

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”) — 9/2

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”) — 9/2

BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTOR

John Boyega (“Small Axe”) — 7/2

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) — 37/10

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”) — 4/1

Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”) — 9/2

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”) — 9/2

BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) — 16/5

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) — 4/1

Julia Garner (“Ozark”) — 4/1

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) — 9/2

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”) — 9/2

