2021 Golden Globes Experts predictions slugfest: Just how nice of a night will Sacha Baron Cohen have? Will ‘Schitt’s Creek’ get blanked?

No, you’re not hallucinating. There is actually, finally an awards show this weekend. The Golden Globes will hand out trophies in a bicoastal ceremony, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, on Sunday, but to whom? Our editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to do some mental gymnastics to figure out how those quirky Hollywood Foreign Press Association members will vote and inevitably influence the Oscar race. Watch our Golden Globes predictions slugfest above.

The Best Drama Film race is seemingly between “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which tops the Globe odds, and critical darling “Nomadland,” which is still the Oscar frontrunner. We — for now — differ in our picks, but we do agree on “Nomadland’s” Chloe Zhao taking home the director prize, so is it wise to predict a split here when “Nomadland” may not win in any other category?

SEE ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ overtakes ‘Nomadland’ in Golden Globe odds for Best Picture: A sign for the Oscars?

Meanwhile, “Chicago 7” could make off with a bunch of wins, including a record-tying third screenplay Globe for the HFPA’s favorite writer, Aaron Sorkin, and supporting actor for Sacha Baron Cohen, who could have his own big night with additional wins in Best Comedy/Musical Film and Best Comedy/Musical Actor for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Stay with us as we somehow end up deciding to go out on a limb for Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”) for the latter.

On the TV side, we debate whether the HFPA would dare to blank Emmy sweeper “Schitt’s Creek” 0-5 and whether its best chance for a victory may be in a category that looks to be locked for another contender.

Elsewhere, we discuss what we hope to see from Sunday’s show and a part of us is ready to see Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”) sweep even if it means more predictability.

