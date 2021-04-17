2021 MPSE Golden Reel Awards winners: ‘Greyhound’ and ‘Soul’ get boost in Oscar race for Best Sound

Two of the five Oscar nominees for Best Sound won at the Golden Reel Awards bestowed by the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) on April 16 .”Greyhound” ran off with sound effects and foley while “Soul” took the animation prize. Two of the other Oscar contenders — “News of the World” and “Sound of Metal” — were shut out here despite a leading three nominations while the fifth nominee, “Mank,” had but one bid.

The upcoming Oscars mark the introduction of the Best Sound category, which combines Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. There can be up to six nominees from a film: one production sound mixer, two supervising sound editors and three re-recording mixers.

In 2020 the war film “1917” won Best Sound Mixing while the auto racing drama “Ford v Ferrari” claimed the Best Sound Editing honor. Over the past decade, the two categories matched a half dozen times: “Inception” (2010), “Hugo” (2011), “Gravity” (2013), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), “Dunkirk” (2017) and “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018) claimed both honors.

The Golden Reel Awards winners were revealed during a virtual ceremony on April 16. Director George Miller will be feted with the MPSE Filmmaker Award.

SOUND EFFECTS & FOLEY

“Cherry”

X – “Greyhound”

“The Midnight Sky”

“News of the World”

“Sound of Metal”

“Tenet”

“Wonder Woman 84”

DIALOGUE & ADR

“Emperor”

“Greyhound”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“Sound of Metal”

X – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

UNDERSCORE

“The Invisible Man”

“The Midnight Sky”

“News of the World”

“Sound of Metal”

X – “Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 84”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

FEATURE MUSICAL

X – “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“The High Note”

“I Am Woman”

“The Forty-Year-Old Version”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“The Prom”

ANIMATION

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

X – “Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

DOCUMENTARY

“Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”

“Crip Camp”

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”

“My Octopus Teacher”

X – “The Reason I Jump”

“Rebuilding Paradise”

“The Social Dilemma”

“Zappa”

FOREIGN LANGUAGE EFFECTS/ FOLEY/ DIALOGUE/ ADR

“Bacurau”

X – “The Eight Hundred”

“I’m No Longer Here”

“Jallikattu”

“The Life Ahead”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?