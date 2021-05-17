2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards winners: Best prediction scores by our Experts, Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Ryan Lapierre for the top score of 75% when predicting the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards winners on Sunday. He is actually tied at that percentage with two others — Heybrother and Jasleenndhillon — but has the better score of 47,460 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Almost 1,000 people worldwide predicted these film and television champs announced for Golden Popcorn trophies. Top film winners were “To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Leslie Jones (“Coming 2 America”). Major TV winners were “WandaVision,” Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”) and Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”). Our top scorers got 9 of 12 categories correct.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our six Gold Derby Editors predicting, there is a three-way tie at 50% for Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria and Daniel Montgomery. Paul Sheehan and I are next at 41.67%. Marcus Dixon is at 33.33%. See Editors’ scores.

