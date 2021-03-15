Sassy Oscar nominations reactions from our film forum posters: ‘Disgusting’ snubs and ‘historic’ nominations

Our forum posters, many of whom are Hollywood insiders hiding behind screen names, were quick to sound off with their 2021 Oscar nomination reactions. While they discussed the reshaping of the race, they cheered for their favorite films and lamented the fact that others have hit the end of the road.

Over the past 92 years the Academy Awards have learned that it’s impossible to please everybody, and this year is no exception. Below is just a sampling of the brutally honest comments of our sassy forum posters concerning the 2021 Oscar nominations. Take a read and then jump in here if you’re brave enough.

BEST PICTURE

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

lincelts: They snubbed “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “One Night in Miami.” Disgusting.

Lady Jane Grey: Meh Rainey’s Bland Boredom OUT.

gorman: Amazing lineup. “Nomadland” is winning.

BEST DIRECTOR

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

David Fincher (“Mank”)

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Kafka_Gyllenhaal: VINTERBERG!?!?!?!?

Miguel Marrero: Of course Regina King was snubbed. Directors don’t take actors turned directors seriously.

String Cheese Theory: Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell said WOMEN’S RIGHTS.

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Aint2Proud2Beg: Let’s go Carey Mulligan!!!!

Luca: I don’t even care about the “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Best Picture miss. Viola got in and made history, and I am good.

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

linecelts: Was hoping they’d snub Gary Oldman.

ArtIsntEasy: I’m really bummed that “Mank” still made it into Picture, Director, and Actor but I guess I shouldn’t be overly surprised.

Calvin: Oscar nominee Steven Yeun. I actually am crying right now. One of my longtime favorites.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”)

LLLhawks: She made it!!! Go Bakalova!

Jazzy: Go Glenn!!!! Happy for Amanda too!!!!

SN: Glenn Close haters are in meltdown now.

Oscirus Jones: All that craziness just for Supporting Actress to be boring.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

LaKeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Tyler: Paul Raci!!!!!!!!!!

Ihdang2000: WAITTTT LAKEITH IS IN SUPPORTING???

TrumpBiden: Wait so who was Lead in “Judas and the Black Messiah”? Makes no sense.

tom92: I wanted a wildcard nomination but I went with the wrong wildcard.

Bohemian Bovine: Hey, at least Jared Leto didn’t happen!

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

crabbie: BORAT?!?

Ihdang2000: Omggg “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” missed.

Victor: “THE WHITE TIGER” WHEW.

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

willum: “MANK” SNUBBED OH WOW.

Arasaka: “Mank” flopped.

