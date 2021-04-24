5 reasons that ‘Feeling Through’ will pull off Oscar upset for Best Live Action Short

Our Oscar experts are predicting a tight race for Best Live Action Short between “Two Distant Strangers” and “The Letter Room” with 16 picking the former and nine siding with the latter. But I think that the four Experts who are opting for “Feeling Through” have it right.

Oscar-winning deaf actress Marlee Matlin is the executive producer of Doug Roland‘s heartfelt film, which chronicles a teenager’s late-night encounter on a New York City street with a deaf and blind man. Below, I take you through my reasoning for why you should choose “Feeling Through” when making your Oscar predictions here at Gold Derby.

The rooting factor

As GoldDerby founder Tom O’Neil says, it’s always an asset at the Oscars if your film has got a character to root for or a story to become attached to as this inspires the “passion vote.” That emotional attachment gives voters a greater incentive to vote for your film, particularly in these three short categories. In “Feeling Through,” we all want Tereek (Steven Prescod) to both help Artie (Robert Tarango) get home safely and to appreciate his own senses which we all take for granted. This “rooting factor” propelled recent winners like “Sing” (2016) where we wanted Zsófi to get into the school choir and “Stutterer” (2017) where we hoped that Greenwood would find love despite his speech impediment.

A happy ending

Who doesn’t love an uplifting finale? This category can often be dominated by melancholic and even tragic subject matter. “Feeling Through” has a perfectly executed ending that brings warmth to our hearts, with Tereek standing up for Artie. This same catharsis played a key role when the deeply touching “Helium” beat out the star-studded “The Voorman Bell” in 2013 and when “The Neighbour’s Window” triumphed in a photo-finish over “Brotherhood” last year.

Universal themes

There’s nothing contentious or problematic about the film. “Feeling Through” explores the universal themes of kindness, compassion, selflessness and acceptance. Its poignant portrait of disability is heartwarming. A groundswell of positive sentiment helped “The Silent Child” (about a deaf girl) win over the politically-charged “DeKalb Elementary” (about gun laws and school shootings) in 2018 and “Stutterer” prevail over the religious themed “Ave Maria” the year before.

Easy to find

“Feeling Through” is readily available on Youtube for free. Since its release, nearly 3.5 million people have viewed the film. That ease of access may have helped “The Neighbor’s Window” win over “Brotherhood” last year.

Running time

At 18:25, “Feeling Through” is the shortest of the nominees by far and the only one that runs under 20 minutes. “White Eye” is 21 minutes, “The Present” is 25 minutes, “Two Distant Strangers” is 29 minutes and “The Letter Room” is a half-hour long.

