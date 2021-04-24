2021 Oscar predictions: Who will win each of the 23 categories at the 93rd Academy Awards? [PHOTOS]

Looking for a handy cheat sheet before making your 2021 Oscar predictions of who will win in all 23 categories at the 93rd Academy Awards? Then click through our photo gallery above to see the favorites in each of the categories at the 2021 Oscars from the big one, Best Picture (“Nomadland”), right down to those three races for short films. That latter trio of categories can be make-or-break when it comes to winning your office pool.

We came up with these Oscar predictions by generating odds based on five groups of people who make predictions at Gold Derby: 30 journalists who are experts as they cover Hollywood year-round; our in-house team of 11 editors; two sets of site users: the top 24 at predicting last year’s Oscars and the all-star 24 from the last two years combined; and thousands of readers like you.

Besides Best Picture, we are predicting that “Nomadland” will win three more Oscars from its six bids in all: both Best Director and Best Adapted for Chloe Zhao; and Best Cinematography.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” will go three for five with wins for Best Actor (Chadwick Boseman), Best Costume Design and Best Makeup & Hairstyling.

“Promising Young Woman” will prevail in two of its five races: Best Actress (Carey Mulligan) and Best Original Screenplay (Emerald Fennell).

“Soul” is tipped to take home two Oscars from three nominations: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score.

And “Sound of Metal” will prevail with two of its half dozen bids: Best Film Editing and Best Sound.

Three of the other Best Picture nominees will win one Oscar apiece: “Judas and the Black Messiah” will win Best Supporting Actor (Daniel Kaluuya), “Minari” will pick up Best Supporting Actress (Yuh-Jung Youn) and “Mank” will win Best Production Design.

The other two Best Picture nominees, “The Father” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” will go home empty-handed despite six bids apiece.

“One Night in Miami” may have been snubbed for Best Picture but it will still win Best Original Song (“Speak Low”)

“Tenet” will take Best Visual Effects, “Another Round” will claim Best International Film and “My Octopus Teacher” will snare Best Documentary Feature.

