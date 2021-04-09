2021 Oscars calendar: BAFTAs on April 10 and 11, final Academy Awards voting begins April 15

The BAFTA Awards takes place across the weekend of April 10 and 11. Eight trophies will be handed out on Saturday with the other 17, including Best Picture, doled out on Sunday. The academy starts canvassing its members for their final votes for the 2021 Oscars on Thursday (April 15). That balloting period only runs for six days. The 93rd Academy Awards are on Sunday, April 25.

Since the BAFTAs moved up in 2001 to take place before the Oscars, these kudos have foreseen eight of the 20 Best Picture Oscar winners. The British academy previewed the Oscar wins for “Gladiator” (2001), “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004) and “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009). And they got it right in the first five years of the expanded Best Picture race: “The Hurt Locker” (2010), “The King’s Speech” (2011), “The Artist” (2012), “Argo” (2013) and “12 Years a Slave” (2014).

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

APRIL

April 9 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 9 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 10 – ADG Awards

April 10 – DGA Awards

April 11 – BAFTA Awards

April 12 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Ends

April 13 – CDG Awards

April 15 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

April 16 – Annie Awards

April 16 – MPSE Awards



April 17 – CAS Awards

April 18 – ACE Awards



April 20 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

April 22 – Independent Spirit Awards

April 25 – Oscars

