2021 Oscars calendar: BAFTAs on April 10 and 11, final Academy Awards voting begins April 15

The BAFTA Awards takes place across the weekend of April 10 and 11. Eight trophies will be handed out on Saturday with the other 17, including Best Picture, doled out on Sunday. The academy starts canvassing its members for their final votes for the 2021 Oscars on Thursday (April 15). That balloting period only runs for six days. The 93rd Academy Awards are on Sunday, April 25.
Since the BAFTAs moved up in 2001 to take place before the Oscars, these kudos have foreseen eight of the 20 Best Picture Oscar winners. The British academy previewed the Oscar wins for “Gladiator” (2001), “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004) and “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009). And they got it right in the first five years of the expanded Best Picture race: “The Hurt Locker” (2010), “The King’s Speech” (2011), “The Artist” (2012), “Argo” (2013) and “12 Years a Slave” (2014).
All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.
APRIL
April 9 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes
April 9 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
April 10 – ADG Awards
April 10 – DGA Awards
April 11 – BAFTA Awards
April 12 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Ends
April 13 – CDG Awards
April 15 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens
April 16 – Annie Awards
April 16 – MPSE Awards
April 17 – CAS Awards
April 18 – ACE Awards
April 20 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes
April 22 – Independent Spirit Awards
April 25 – Oscars
