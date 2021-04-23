2021 Oscars: Best Documentary Short cheat sheet

If you’re looking at our official racetrack odds, you’d see that “A Love Song for Latasha” looks to be out front for the Oscar for Best Documentary Short. The odds that are shown in our predictions center are taken from the predictions made by our Expert film journalists, Gold Derby Editors, Top 24 Users and our regular Gold Derby readers making their predictions.

But could another contender come in and take the honor on April 25th? Do any of the other nominees fit a more conventional mold of what usually wins in this category? Let’s answer these questions by taking a detailed look at the five short documentaries that make up this year’s nominees, in order by their current Gold Derby odds.

“A Love Song for Latasha” (odds of winning: 17/5)

Friends of Latasha Harlins remember the person she was before her untimely shooting death at age 15 that would play a key role in the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

This is the first Oscar nominations for both Sophia Nahli Allsion and Janice Duncan.

Pros: The short does a great job in memorializing Latasha and making you feel for the kind of person she could have become had she not been murdered so young. The fact that unarmed Black people being killed is still a regular news feature also makes it timely. The fact that it’s on Netflix also helps to ensure a lot of people will see it.

Cons: The fact that the film just has several people talking about who this person was may make the short harder for some voters to get invested in.

Votes: 13 Experts, 7 Editors, 12 top 24 Users and 77% of all users.

“A Concerto is a Conversation” (odds of winning: 19/5)

As film composer Kris Bowers (“Green Book,” “When They See Us”) prepares to debut his concerto, “For a Younger Self,” he talks to his grandfather, Horace Bowers, Sr. about the journey he had from Jim Crow-era Florida to owning his own business in Los Angeles.

This is the first Oscar nomination for Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers, though Bowers has won a Daytime Emmy for music direction of “The Snowy Day” in 2017.

Pros: Seeing Bowers get to know more about his grandfather’s journey is very impactful and it’s very hard not to be totally charmed by Horace’s storytelling.

Cons: This category tends to reward contenders that are usually framed around a timely and/or important issue and, while important issues of race are discussed, this definitely does not fall into that realm.

Votes: 9 Experts, 1 Editor, 9 top 24 Users and 14% of all users.

“Colette” (odds of winning: 4/1)

Colette, a former member of the French resistance during World War II, travels to Germany with a history student to visit the concentration camp where her brother was taken and ultimately executed in 1945.

It’s the first Oscar nomination for Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard. Giacchino is an Emmy winner for Best Special Class – Short-Format Nonfiction Program for “Great Moments from the Campaign Trail” in 2008.

Pros: The short does an incredibly good job of explaining everything without feeling like you’re getting a ton of exposition dumped on you. The relationship between Colette and the student is very endearing and the emotional moments never feel exploitative.

Cons: If some voters find Colette (the person, not the film) to be a little off-putting, that could turn them off of the short entirely.

Votes: 2 Editors and 5% of all users.

“Do Not Split” (odds of winning: 9/2)

The 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong are documented as the protestors find themselves repeatedly being subjected to violent responses from the pro-Beijing police force.

Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook both earned their first Oscar nominations for this short.

Pros: This one has an added bit of importance since its inclusion in the race caused Chinese state-TV to not broadcast the Oscars live for the first time in decades. It’s also the grittiest of all the nominees and puts you right into the perspective of these protestors and all the dangers that they are facing. The fact that the situation is still unresolved gives it an added air of importance.

Cons: Telling the stories of some of the protestors in a more distanced fashion can make it harder to feel a connection to some of them.

Votes: 2 Experts, 1 Editor, 1 top 24 User and 2% of all users.

“Hunger Ward” (odds of winning: 9/2)

Two health facilities in Yemen with wards that specialize in youth malnutrition are pushed to their limits as the country experiences a famine as a result of the Yemeni Civil War.

This is the first Oscar nomination for Michael Scheuerman and the second for Skye Fitzgerald, who was nominated in this category in 2018 for “Lifeboat.”

Pros: It’s about a horrible conflict that’s very much been in the news over the last several years (due to involvement from Saudi Arabia and the United States) and very much fits into that category of being timely and important.

Cons: With its footage of starving children and babies as well as their grieving parents, it’s a very uncomfortable watch. It also has echoes of past nominees in this category about the situation in Syria that almost all lost, with the exception of “The White Helmets.”

