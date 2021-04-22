2021 Oscars: Best Live Action Short cheat sheet

The current odds in our predictions center indicate that “The Letter Room” is out front to win this year’s Oscar for Best Live Action Short. These odds are calculated based on the forecasts made by our Expert film journalists, Gold Derby Editors, Top 24 Users and the thousands of regular Gold Derby readers making their predictions.

But is there a chance that one of the other nominees could upset this frontrunner? Let’s examine all five of this year’s nominees, in order by their current Gold Derby odds.

“The Letter Room” (odds of winning: 71/20)

Richard (Oscar Isaac) is a correctional officer who is transferred to a new position in the prison’s mail room. As he scans letters for prohibited content, he finds himself becoming drawn to the letters a death row prisoner receives from his girlfriend that are never replied to.

This marks the first Oscar nomination for Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan.

Pros: In addition to Isaac (who happens to be married to Lind), the short also has Alia Shawkat in it and recognizable faces definitely helped past winners like “Skin” (Jonathan Tucker) and “The Neighbor’s Window” (Maria Dizzia). It’s also a nice movie that doesn’t have any objectionable aspects.

Cons: Not a lot happens during the movie and it can feel very underwhelming.

Votes: 9 Experts, 7 Editors, 11 top 24 Users and 72% of all users.

“Two Distant Strangers” (odds of winning: 18/5)

A young black man leaves a woman’s apartment hoping to get home and feed his dog when he finds himself the victim of police brutality. He wakes back up and finds that he’s stuck in a time loop and repeatedly tries to get back to his home, only to have the same fate befall him.

While this is the first Oscar nominations for Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe, both have previous experience with awards. Free is a two-time Emmy winner as part of the writing staff for “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” Roe co-wrote the screenplay to “Buzkashi Boys,” which was nominated in this category in 2012.

Pros: The issue of race and policing is still very much in the public consciousness and the mere presence of a short that tackles the subject may be enough to give this film the boost it needs to prevail.

Cons: While it tackles very tough subject matter, the way that it’s executed in the short could very well rub some voters the wrong way. “Skin” had that issue in 2018, but it was still able to pull off a win in the category. If attitudes within Oscar voters has changed, it could be hurt by this.

Votes: 11 Experts, 3 Editors, 8 top 24 Users and 19% of all users.

“The Present” (odds of winning: 4/1)

A Palestinian man travels outside his settlement, along with his young daughter, to pick up a refrigerator he has bought his wife for their anniversary. Upon leaving the settlement and returning to it later that night, he has to endure denigrating treatment from Israeli soldiers at designated checkpoints that threatens to push him to the breaking point.

Farah Nabulsi and Ossama Bawardi have both earned their first Oscar nominations for this short.

Pros: The film is beautifully acted and does an amazing job at showing how dehumanizing the current checkpoint and settlement situation currently is for the Palestinian people. The short also recently won the Best Short Film prize at BAFTA.

Cons: Some may feel the ending is a bit of a cop-out.

Votes: 3 top 24 Users and 5% of all users.

“Feeling Through” (odds of winning: 9/2)

A teenager looking for a place to crash for the night has an unexpected encounter with a DeafBlind man who is looking to catch a bus home.

This is the first Academy Award nomination for both Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski.

Pros: This short easily has the most heart of any of this year’s nominees. It’s a beautiful testament to how people can communicate with each other no matter what barriers there may be.

Cons: It doesn’t have the feel of importance attached to it that winners in this category usually have.

Votes: 4 Experts, 1 Editor and 2% of all users.

“White Eye” (odds of winning: 9/2)

A man recognizes a bike on the street as the one that had been stolen from him a month ago. As he tries to alert the police, he confronts the man who now owns it. As the new owner, along with his employer, tries to explain that he needs the bike to help take his young daughter to school, the situation begins to quickly spiral out of control.

Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman have both earned their first Oscar nominations for this short.

Pros: It’s great at steadily building suspense for the film’s characters and has a message about inherent distrust of foreigners.

Cons: It feels like they dropped the ball with the ending and it doesn’t have as powerful an impact as you would want considering how the story unfolds.

Votes: 1 top 24 User and 1% of all users.

