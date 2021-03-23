2021 Oscars calendar: PGA Awards on March 24, BAFTA voting begins March 25

The Producers Guild of America Awards often offer a preview of the Oscars. In the 31-year history of these guild honors, the PGA pick for best pic has gone on to take home the top Academy Award a whopping 21 times. This year’s PGA Awards, which take place on March 24, pits seven of the Best Picture Oscar nominees — “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — against “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “One Night in Miami.” The other Oscar contender is “The Father.”

The following day sees the start of final voting for the BAFTA Awards. Since the BAFTAs moved up in 2001 to take place before the Oscars, these kudos have foreseen eight of the 20 Best Picture Oscar winners. The British academy previewed the Oscar wins for “Gladiator” (2001), “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004) and “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009). And they got it right in the first five years of the expanded Best Picture race: “The Hurt Locker” (2010), “The King’s Speech” (2011), “The Artist” (2012), “Argo” (2013) and “12 Years a Slave” (2014).

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

MARCH

March 24 – PGA Awards

March 24 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 25 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 26 – ACE Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 29 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 29 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 29 – VES Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 30 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes

APRIL

April 3 – MUAHS Awards

April 4 – SAG Awards

April 6 – VES Awards

April 6 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 7 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 7 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 9 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 9 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 10 – ADG Awards

April 10 – DGA Awards

April 11 – BAFTA Awards

April 12 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Ends

April 13 – CDG Awards

April 15 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

April 16 – Annie Awards

April 16 – MPSE Awards



April 17 – CAS Awards

April 18 – ACE Awards



April 20 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

April 22 – Independent Spirit Awards

April 25 – Oscars

