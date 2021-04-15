2021 Oscars calendar: Final Academy Awards voting begins April 15, ceremony is April 25

Final voting for the Oscars kicks off on April 15 and runs for just six days before ending at 5 p.m. PT on April 20. Just five days after we will find out the names of winners at the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25.

We’ve already hear from nine guilds: actors, art directors, casting directors, costume designers, directors, makeup artists and hairstylists, producers, visual effects wizards, and writers. Four more guilds will hold their awards ceremonies during the voting period for the Oscars: cinematographers, film editors, sound editors and sound mixers.

SEE Complete list of 2021 Oscar nominations in all 23 categories

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

APRIL

April 15 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

April 16 – Annie Awards

April 16 – MPSE Awards



April 17 – ACE Awards

April 17 – CAS Awards

April 18 – ASC Awards



April 20 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

April 22 – Independent Spirit Awards

April 25 – Oscars

PREDICT the 2021 Oscars winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?