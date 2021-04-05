2021 Oscars calendar: DGA Awards voting ends April 9, ceremony is April 10

The final voting for the Directors Guild of America Awards ends on April 9 with the ceremony slated for the following evening. Four of the five nominees for Best Director with the DGA are also in the running at the Oscars: Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”), David Fincher (“Mank”) and Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”). The fifth DGA contender, Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) was snubbed by the directors branch of the academy in favor of Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”).

In the 72-year history of the DGA Awards, the guild has honored the director of the eventual Oscar Best Picture winner a staggering 55 times. We’re coming off one of those 17 years when there was a disconnect between the guild and the academy. While Sam Mendes won over the DGA for the helming of “1917,” it was “Parasite” that claimed the top prize at the Academy Awards.

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

APRIL

April 3 – MUAHS Awards

April 4 – SAG Awards

April 6 – VES Awards

April 6 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 7 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 7 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 9 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 9 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 10 – ADG Awards

April 10 – DGA Awards

April 11 – BAFTA Awards

April 12 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Ends

April 13 – CDG Awards

April 15 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

April 16 – Annie Awards

April 16 – MPSE Awards



April 17 – CAS Awards

April 18 – ACE Awards



April 20 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

April 22 – Independent Spirit Awards

April 25 – Oscars

