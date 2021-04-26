We dish the best, worst and OMG moments of the 2021 Oscars [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Gold Derby editors and contributors are obsessed with show business awards. They are a sassy bunch who rarely agree on anything, and that’s never been more true than at the 2021 Oscars. This year’s ceremony airs live coast-to-coast Sunday, April 25 on ABC beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET.

Follow along as the show unfolds with our musings on the best, worst and OMG moments of the 93rd Academy Awards. Joining our fun live blog are: Chris Beachum, Charles Bright, Riley Chow, Marcus James Dixon, Sam Eckmann, Joyce Eng, Luca Giliberti, Kevin Jacobsen, Jeffrey Kare, Zach Laws, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble, Chris Rosen, Tony Ruiz and Matthew Stewart.

Luca Giliberti: I could watch Viola react to anyone winning an award.

Marcus James Dixon: I could watch Viola Davis cheer for her makeup/hair and costume teams all day long.

Jeffrey Kare: “Ma Rainey” is now the first film of the night to win multiple Oscars.

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Kevin Jacobsen: Would it kill them to show some clips or even photos of the nominated work?

Marcus James Dixon: If you went strictly by Gold Derby’s combined odds, you would have a 100% score right now after five categories. Go us!

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Sam Eckmann: Thank you to Next years Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose for the WSS clip!

Luca Giliberti: Laura Dern needs to teach me how to speak so calmly.

Chris Beachum: Every winner so far did a recent Gold Derby interview!

Daniel Montgomery: It’s kinda funny that of the first four awards tonight, I’ve interviewed three of the winners. So I think we know the secret of winning an Oscar

Sam Eckmann: May we all one day have Laura Dern look us in the eyes and eloquently praise us. I would faint.

Zach Laws: These acceptance speeches are amazing, and the best part is we get to hear them without an orchestra playing them off. That’s one Oscars tradition I hope sticks around

Luca Giliberti: Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya has such an amazing ring to it.

Jeffrey Kare: Fred Hampton, I hope you’re very proud to be looking down on this moment right now.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Rob Licuria: I work just over that bridge so Sacha should win

Kevin Jacobsen: There’s something very old school (in a good way!) about the laidback approach here that I love.

Chris Beachum: These tributes are perfection!

Rob Licuria: Screw the clips. I’m tearing up at this. It’s beautiful.

Daniel Montgomery: Yeah, no clips for acting nominees is disappointing, though I do like the idea of paying tribute to each performer individually

Luca Giliberti: We are not getting clips for acting? That’s a shame.

Tony Ruiz: Thanks Mr. Vintenberg. I’m tearing up already!

Kevin Jacobsen: I don’t love the echo-y sound of the mics tbh

Rob Licuria: Those clips for international feature were breathtaking. Wow. What an incredible group of films.

Jeffrey Kare: What a clever opening to an acceptance speech.

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM: “Another Round”

Luca Giliberti: I am loving these clips!

Joyce Eng: Iconic clip for Another Round.

Chris Beachum: Daniel — It will never happen because of the sheer number of members that want to attend. But I’m loving this approach and the production design!

Daniel Montgomery: Maybe it’s my vicarious social anxiety, but I really prefer these intimate awards shows to the big auditoriums. I hope we keep a lot of these post-pandemic.

Sam Eckmann: I love the setup they have for the audience. It feels so much more intimate and engaging.

Luca Giliberti: The opening with Regina King was great and energetic. But, so far, this ceremony is lacking a bit of energy. Hopefully we still get it!

Daniel Montgomery: I’m guessing they designated one of them to speak for “The Father”

Rob Licuria: Loving the Oscars so far. It’s slick, engaging, intimate and polished.

Chris Beachum: Why did Florian speak so extensively, not allowing any remaining time for Christopher?

Marcus James Dixon: “Nomadland” fans, don’t be upset that it just lost Best Adapted Screenplay. It’s still gonna win the big two (Picture and Director) later on tonight!

Kevin Jacobsen: Ugh I was so close to switching to The Father today.

Jeffrey Kare: So happy that “The Father” won’t be going home empty handed!

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: “The Father” – Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller

Chris Beachum: Regina King has no business presenting adapted screenplay when her own film is nominated. I always hate that.

Jeffrey Kare: Sorry Regina King, but you should not be presenting a category where your movie (“One Night in Miami”) happens to be nominated in.

Chris Beachum: Frances McDormand is actually there!

Marcus James Dixon: I wonder if all of the people predicting a “Trial” upset later are pooping themselves now that it didn’t win Best Original Screenplay.

Riley Chow: Loving this Soderbergh handheld.

Zach Laws: This whole “Oscars as a movie” thing is really working

Daniel Montgomery: Go Emerald Fennell! First woman to win a writing Oscar since Diablo Cody for “Juno” 13 years ago

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: “Promising Young Woman” – Emerald Fennell

Daniel Montgomery: I know these Oscars don’t have a host, but if Regina wants to take the job right now, I’d be good with that.

Marcus James Dixon: Regina is a national treasure. I can’t look away.

Tony Ruiz: Wow…they are leaning right into the controversy and I’m loving it.

Daniel Montgomery: You can tell Steven Soderbergh produced the Oscars because the opening looks like Regina King is strolling in to do a heist in “Ocean’s 14”

Jeffrey Kare: This is looking very classy.

