2021 Oscars live blog: Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Supporting Actor as the ‘Black Messiah,’ Fred Hampton [UPDATING LIVE]

The 2021 Oscars were unlike any that came before, coming amid the COVID-19 pandemic that dramatically affected the entire film industry for well over a year. So the awards were already historic before any awards were handed out. But there was plenty of history up for grabs among the potential winners. Scroll down for our live blog breaking down all the results throughout the night. And check out the complete list of winners here.

These Oscars were originally scheduled for February 28, but the motion picture academy moved them to April 25 and extended the eligibility period by two months out of consideration for the pandemic. The academy also decided to loosen their eligibility criteria. Normally, studios need to release their films theatrically in order to qualify, even streaming services, but the Oscars waived that requirement for this year’s event due to the closure of theaters across the country. And there are three movies that could become the first from a streaming service to win Best Picture: “Mank” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) and “Sound of Metal” (Amazon).

There is also historical representation for women and people of color. Chloe Zhao was nominated for producing, writing, directing, and editing “Nomadland,” which made her the Oscars’ most nominated woman in a single year. Zhao was overwhelmingly favored to become the second woman and first woman of color to win Best Director. “Nomadland” was also favored to win Best Picture following its victories at the Producers Guild, Directors Guild, and BAFTA Awards, among other plaudits.

The acting races included nine people of color among the nominees with several milestones for underrepresented groups. “Minari” stars Steven Yeun and Yuh-Jung Youn are the first acting contenders of Korean descent. Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) is the first Muslim nominee for Best Actor. Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Andra Day (“United States vs. Billie Holiday”) are the first two Black women nominated together for Best Actress since Cicely Tyson (“Sounder”) and Diana Ross (“Lady Sings the Blues”) 48 years ago.

Those are just some of this year’s noteworthy achievements. Follow along below for analysis of the winners, how they made history or defied precedent, and whether they took by surprise the thousands of Gold Derby users who gave us their predictions (times listed are Eastern).

8:08pm — BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY — First award of the night goes to Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman.” She had won this award at the Writers Guild, Critics Choice, and BAFTA Awards, so this isn’t a surprise. But it might be surprising that Fennell is the first woman to win a writing award since Diablo Cody for “Juno” — that was 13 years ago. Watch our interview with Fennell here.

8:13pm — BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY — “The Father” ekes out a win over “Nomadland.” This is the first Oscar for Florian Zeller and the second for co-writer Christopher Hampton, who previously won for adapting “Dangerous Liaisons.” “The Father” had won the BAFTA Award for its script, but “Nomadland” won at the Critics Choice Awards. Does this hurt “Nomadland’s” chances for Best Picture later tonight? Not necessarily. “The Shape of Water” (2017) won Best Picture without winning for writing. Watch our interviews with Hampton and Zeller.

8:22pm — BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE — “Another Round” wins, as widely predicted, after having won the BAFTA Awards. This is the fourth win for Denmark in this category, and filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg is also nominated for Best Director, so this seemed like a relatively safe bet, though “Quo Vadis, Aida?” has plenty of supporters. There is a bittersweet quality to this victory, though. Vinterberg’s daughter died early in the making of the film, and the film is dedicated to her. Watch our interviews with Vinterberg and star Mads Mikkelsen.

8:30pm — BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR — Daniel Kaluuya wins for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and he was probably the biggest lock in the acting categories after winning the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, and BAFTA Award. This is his second nomination following his breakthrough Best Actor bid for “Get Out” (2017). At age 32, he’s actually one of the 10 youngest winners in the history of this category. Watch our interview with Kaluuya here.