2021 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories at the 93rd Academy Awards

“Mank” is the only film in contention at the 2021 Oscars to break the double digit barrier in the nominations count. This Netflix period picture reaped a leading 10 bids. In a six-way tied for second place with, appropriately enough, six nominations apiece are “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” All seven of these films are up for Best Picture. That race is rounded out by five-time contender “Promising Young Woman.”

Scroll down to see the full list of nominations in all 23 competitive categories at the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25.

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States v. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

“The Father,” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami,” Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Metal,” Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin

Best Cinematography

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Sean Bobbitt

“Mank,” Erik Messerschmidt

“News of the World,” Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Phedon Papamichael

Best Costume Design

“Emma,” Alexandra Byrne

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth

“Mank,” Trish Summerville”

“Mulan,” Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio,” Massimo Cantini Parrini

Best Film Editing

“The Father,” Yorgos Lamprinos

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval

“Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma,” Marese Langan

“Hillbilly Elegy,” Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry

“Mank,” Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

“Pinocchio,” Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

Best Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard

“Mank,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Minari,” Emile Mosseri

“News of the World,” James Newton Howard

“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Original Song

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Húsavík” from “Eurovision Song Contest”

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami”)

Best Production Design

“The Father,” Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

“Mank,” Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

“News of the World,” David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

“Tenet,” Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Sound

“Greyhound,” Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders, David Wyman

“Mank,” Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

“News of the World,” Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, John Pritchett

“Soul,” Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott, David Parker

“Sound of Metal,” Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Phillip Bladh

Best Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters,” Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, Brian Cox

“The Midnight Sky,” Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

“Mulan,” Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

“The One and Only Ivan,” Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

“Tenet,” Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

Best International Feature

“Another Round” (Denmark)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Animated Feature

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Animated Short

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Best Documentary Feature

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Best Documentary Short

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Best Live Action Short

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

