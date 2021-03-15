2021 Oscar nominations report: ‘Mank’ leads with 10, but what about ‘Nomadland’?

Just as Gold Derby predicted, the film with the biggest nomination haul on Monday, March 15 was “Mank” with 10 bids. It was the only movie to earn double-digit noms this year, as opposed to last year when four contenders crossed that line. But what about “Nomadland,” the de facto Best Picture front-runner following its victories at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards? Scroll down for our 2021 Oscars nominations report in which we look at the best performing films. As a reminder, this year’s kudos recognize movies that premiered in theaters or streamed online within the eligibility period (January 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021), which lasted two months longer than normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Mank” is the only movie to reach 10 bids this year. The nonlinear, black-and-white film tells the true story of Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman), a screenwriter who struggles with alcoholism while penning the script for Orson Welles‘ “Citizen Kane.” “Mank” is directed by David Fincher, based on a script his late father Jack Fincher wrote decades earlier. The film earned bids for picture, director, actor (Oldman), supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried), cinematography, costume design, makeup/hairstyling, production design, score and sound.

“Nomadland,” the intimate story of a woman (Frances McDormand) who explores the country while living in her van, earned six total nominations: picture, director (Chloe Zhao), actress (McDormand), adapted screenplay, cinematography and film editing.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin‘s big budget, true-to-life story about anti–Vietnam War protesters, received six bids as well: picture, supporting actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), original screenplay, cinematography, film editing and song (“Hear My Voice”).

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung‘s semi-autobiographical film about growing up with his Korean family in America, also raked in six notices: picture, director, actor (Steven Yeun), supporting actress (Youn Yuh-Jung), original screenplay and score.

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Shaka King‘s biographical film about the Black Panther Party in 1960s Chicago, was one of the last films to enter the derby, but it ended up being worth the wait. Its six citations are for: picture, supporting actor (Daniel Kaluuya), supporting actor (Lakeith Stanfield), original screenplay, cinematography and song (“Fight For You”).

“The Father” is yet another movie with six nominations this year. Florian Zeller‘s mind-bending adaptation of his 2012 play was recognized for picture, actor (Anthony Hopkins), supporting actress (Olivia Colman), adapted screenplay, film editing and production design.

“Sound of Metal” is the last film to score six bids on Oscar nominations morning. Darius Marder‘s look at a rock star drummer (Riz Ahmed) who starts to lose his hearing earned love in the following races: picture, actor (Ahmed), supporting actor (Paul Raci), original screenplay, film editing and sound.

“Promising Young Woman” stars Carey Mulligan as a woman who enacts revenge against men who take advantage of women at bars. The fan-fave movie earned a handful of bids for picture, director (Emerald Fennell), actress (Mulligan), original screenplay and film editing.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is the only other project to earn five nominations or more. The George C. Wolfe-directed adaptation of the August Wilson play reaped bids for actress (Viola Davis), actor (Chadwick Boseman, costume design, makeup/hairstyling and production design.

