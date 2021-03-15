Which film likely came in 9th place for Best Picture Oscar: ‘Ma Rainey,’ ‘One Night in Miami’ or … ? [POLL]

When the 2021 Oscars nominations were announced on March 15, eight movies were sitting pretty as the year’s Best Picture nominees: “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” But which movie likely came in ninth place for a Best Picture nomination? Of this year’s notable also-rans, vote in our 2021 Oscars poll below to let us know which one YOU think was #9 on voters’ ballots.

SEE 2021 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories at the 93rd Academy Awards [UPDATING LIVE]

Remember, in 2011 the Academy Awards upped the number of Best Picture nominees from five to a sliding scale between five and 10, with either eight or nine being nominated ever since. At next year’s ceremony, the number will once again go back to a flat 10, just as it was for the eligibility years 2009 and 2010.

Based on Gold Derby’s racetrack odds, the snubbed film with the best chance of getting a Best Picture nom was “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The George C. Wolfe-directed movie earned five total Oscar nominations including Viola Davis for Best Actress and Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor. That gives it the distinction of being the year’s most recognized film to be skunked in the top category. Its other bids were for costume design, makeup/hairstyling and production design.

Next in line, according to our odds, was Regina King‘s directorial debut “One Night In Miami, which nabbed a trio of noms for Best Supporting Actor (Leslie Odom Jr.), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Song (“Speak Now”). At one point King was a favorite to receive a Best Director bid, even getting in at the Golden Globes, but the actress found herself empty-handed on Oscar noms morning.

The only other snubbed films to earn better than 100/1 odds in our predictions center were “Da 5 Bloods” and “News of the World.” Spike Lee directed the former, which was a strong contender for several categories; it only received a single bid for Best Score. And Paul Greengrass directed the latter, which fared much better with four total noms for cinematography, production design, score and sound.

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?