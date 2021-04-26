Watch our immediate reactions to the 2021 Oscars in an exciting one-hour streaming post-show

Join us minutes after the 2021 Oscars airing on ABC Sunday evening for immediate reactions to the ceremony, winners, losers, presenters, performers and more. Our one-hour streaming program will be hosted on our home page (or click the video link above) by Gold Derby senior editor Matt Noble, who’ll be joined by a large number of our editors and contributors.

Here is our stellar lineup of editors and contributors who’ll give you their fiery reactions:

8:15 – 8:45 PT is Joyce Eng, Christopher Rosen, Nick Ruhrkraut

8:45 – 9:15 PT is Charles Bright, David Buchanan, Riley Chow, Tony Ruiz

Best Picture nominees Sunday evening were “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Presenters announced by producers were:

Riz Ahmed

Angela Bassett

Halle Berry

Bong Joon Ho

Don Cheadle

Bryan Cranston

Viola Davis

Laura Dern

Harrison Ford

Regina King

Marlee Matlin

Rita Moreno

Joaquin Phoenix

Brad Pitt

Reese Witherspoon

Steven Yeun

Renee Zellweger

Zendaya

