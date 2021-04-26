Watch our immediate reactions to the 2021 Oscars in an exciting one-hour streaming post-show

Join us minutes after the 2021 Oscars airing on ABC Sunday evening for immediate reactions to the ceremony, winners, losers, presenters, performers and more. Our one-hour streaming program will be hosted on our home page (or click the video link above) by Gold Derby senior editor Matt Noble, who’ll be joined by a large number of our editors and contributors.
Here is our stellar lineup of editors and contributors who’ll give you their fiery reactions:
8:15 – 8:45 PT is Joyce Eng, Christopher Rosen, Nick Ruhrkraut
8:45 – 9:15 PT is Charles Bright, David Buchanan, Riley Chow, Tony Ruiz
Best Picture nominees Sunday evening were “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
Presenters announced by producers were:
Riz Ahmed
Angela Bassett
Halle Berry
Bong Joon Ho
Don Cheadle
Bryan Cranston
Viola Davis
Laura Dern
Harrison Ford
Regina King
Marlee Matlin
Rita Moreno
Joaquin Phoenix
Brad Pitt
Reese Witherspoon
Steven Yeun
Renee Zellweger
Zendaya
Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?