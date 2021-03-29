2021 Oscars calendar: SAG Awards voting ends March 30, ceremony is April 4

The final voting for the SAG Awards ends on March 30. Nominations for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on February 4 and balloting began on Feb. 16. The pre-taped SAG Awards ceremony airs on April 4. That is just 11 days before the academy starts canvassing its members for their final votes for the 2021 Oscars. That balloting period only runs for six days. The 93rd Academy Awards take place live on April 25.

This year, the guild predicted 16 of the 20 Oscar nominees for acting; last year, it foresaw 14 of the eventual contenders at the Academy Awards. In both 2018 and 2019, SAG had a batting average of .750 (15/20). In 2017 and 2015, it went 17 for 20 while in 2016 it previewed a lucky 13. And in both 2014 and 2013, the guild nominated 14 of the performers who went on to contend at the Academy Awards.

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

MARCH

March 29 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 29 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 29 – VES Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 30 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes

APRIL

April 3 – MUAHS Awards

April 4 – SAG Awards

April 6 – VES Awards

April 6 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 7 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 7 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 9 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 9 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 10 – ADG Awards

April 10 – DGA Awards

April 11 – BAFTA Awards

April 12 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Ends

April 13 – CDG Awards

April 15 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

April 16 – Annie Awards

April 16 – MPSE Awards



April 17 – CAS Awards

April 18 – ACE Awards



April 20 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

April 22 – Independent Spirit Awards

April 25 – Oscars

