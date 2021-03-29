2021 Oscars calendar: SAG Awards voting ends March 30, ceremony is April 4

The final voting for the SAG Awards ends on March 30. Nominations for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on February 4 and balloting began on Feb. 16. The pre-taped SAG Awards ceremony airs on April 4. That is just 11 days before the academy starts canvassing its members for their final votes for the 2021 Oscars. That balloting period only runs for six days. The 93rd Academy Awards take place live on April 25.
This year, the guild predicted 16 of the 20 Oscar nominees for acting; last year, it foresaw 14 of the eventual contenders at the Academy Awards. In both 2018 and 2019, SAG had a batting average of .750 (15/20). In 2017 and 2015, it went 17 for 20 while in 2016 it previewed a lucky 13. And in both 2014 and 2013, the guild nominated 14 of the performers who went on to contend at the Academy Awards.
SEE Complete list of 2021 Oscar nominations in all 23 categories
All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.
MARCH
March 29 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 29 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes
March 29 – VES Awards: Final Voting Closes
March 30 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes
APRIL
April 3 – MUAHS Awards
April 4 – SAG Awards
April 6 – VES Awards
April 6 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes
April 7 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes
April 7 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes
April 9 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes
April 9 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
April 10 – ADG Awards
April 10 – DGA Awards
April 11 – BAFTA Awards
April 12 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Ends
April 13 – CDG Awards
April 15 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens
April 16 – Annie Awards
April 16 – MPSE Awards
April 17 – CAS Awards
April 18 – ACE Awards
April 20 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes
April 22 – Independent Spirit Awards
April 25 – Oscars
