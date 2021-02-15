2021 Oscars Best Animated Short cheat sheet: All 10 semi-finalists with complete details

Those winners of the short film categories at the Oscars can be really difficult to predict but trying to foretell which ones will get nominated can be even trickier. But there’s no need to fear fellow Derbyites! Now that the shortlist for the short film categories has been unveiled, we want to give you the best chance at making the correct choices in our predictions center. To help accomplish that, we’re giving you all the details on the 10 finalists for Best Animated Short Film.

“Burrow” – A young rabbit who’s trying to build her dream burrow, becomes embarrassed when she repeatedly digs into a neighbor’s home by accident.

“Genius Loci” – A young loner starts to see the chaos around her in a hallucinogenic manner.

“If Anything Happens I Love You” – Two parents seek to overcome a tragedy that has permanently changed their family.

“Kapaemahu” – Four stones with puzzling powers are examined as well as the dual male and female spirits that dwell within them.

“Opera” – The only description I could find for this short was on its website and it’s described as something that “portrays our society and history, which is filled with beauty and absurdity.”

“Out” – A man who is hiding a secret, despite having a loving family, begins to realize that he might not have anything to hide.

“The Snail and the Whale” – A snail is taken on an unbelievable journey when it attaches itself on to the tail of a humpback whale.

“To: Gerard” – An energetic senior citizen attempts to brighten the day of a little girl by using magic.

“Traces” – Thousands of years ago, a person is about to go hunting for food while two others prepare to paint the hunted animal on a cavern wall when all three come face-to-face with a cave lion.

“Yes-People“ – As a diverse group of people navigate their day, they find their relationships being tested as well as their ability to endure.

While the category has had a lot of variations on what gets in, as well as what wins, the people voting on this category usually have an affinity for shorts that involve animals in some way. In fact, from 2013-2016, all four winners had an animal that was central to the story’s plot: “Mr. Hublot” (2013), “Feast” (2014), “Bear Story” (2015) and “Piper” (2016). Only two of this year’s finalists fit that mold: “Burrow” and “The Snail and the Whale.”