2021 Oscars Best Documentary Short cheat sheet: All 10 semi-finalists with complete details

You think predicting the winners of the short film categories is hard? Well, you should try predicting which ones will get nominated! But never fear loyal Derbyites, we have got your back on this. We’ve gone over the recent shortlist for Best Documentary Short and have provided descriptions of each of the 10 finalists that you can use to help select which five you think will get nominated in our predictions center.

“Abortion Helpline, This is Lisa” – Explores the counselors who staff an abortion helpline in Philadelphia who field calls from adult and teen women who do not have the resources to access proper reproductive healthcare.

“Call Center Blues” – A group of people deported from the United States and their loved ones seek to rebuild their lives in Tijuana, Mexico.

“Colette” – After refusing to go into Germany for 74 years, a former member of the French Resistance is persuaded by a history student to visit the concentration camp where her brother was executed by the Nazis.

“A Concerto is a Conversation” – Jazz pianist, film composer and Emmy winner Kris Bowers researches his family lineage with the help of his 91-year-old grandfather.

“Do Not Split” – The story of the protests in Hong Kong that began in 2019 are told through the perspective of several demonstrators as they snowball into conflicts with armed police.

“Hunger Ward” – Two female healthcare workers try to prevent the spread of starvation in Yemen as the country is ravaged by civil war.

“Hysterical Girl” – The only case study Sigmund Freud conducted on a female patient is looked at through the perspective of modern feminism.

“A Love Song for Latasha” – The shooting death of 15-year-old Latasha Harlins in Los Angeles that became a significant moment in the lead up to the L.A. Riots of 1992 is re-examined.

“The Speed Cubers” – The two world record holders for solving Rubik’s Cubes detail their friendship and unlikely competitive spirit.

“What Would Sophia Loren Do?” – An aging Italian-American woman and film buff finds herself deriving strength through the life of actress, Sophia Loren.

One important thing to take note of is that four of the finalists are produced by Netflix, which has won this category two of the last four years: “The White Helmets” in 2016 and “Period. End of Sentence” in 2018. The Netflix films on the shortlist are “A Love Song for Latasha,” “The Speed Cubers” and “What Would Sophia Loren Do?”

Another recent trend that we’ve seen in this category is recognizing shorts that deal with issues that can be considered timely and important. Since 2011, six of the last nine winners fell into this category: “Saving Face” (2011), “Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1” (2014), “A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness” (2015), “The White Helmets” (2016) and “Period. End of Sentence” (2018). Four of the shorts fall into this category: “Abortion Helpline, This is Lisa,” “Call Center Blues,” “Do Not Split” and “Hunger Ward.”