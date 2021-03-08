PGA Awards nominations on March 8, Oscar nominations voting ends March 10

Academy members began casting their Oscar nominations ballots on March 5 and have until March 10 to submit them online. At just six days, this is tied for the least amount of time given to Academy Awards voters to make their picks for best pic at the as well as their favorite achievements in their respective branches.

More than a month before this balloting began, the actors unveiled their slate of contenders. The writers as well as the makeup artists and hairstylists weighed in several weeks in advance while the art directors revealed their roster the week before. The costume designers, sound editors, sound mixers and visual effects wizards were all heard from on the eve of Oscar nominations balloting.

Of the four remaining guilds, three will be heard from during voting: the Producers Guild of America Awards nominations are announced on March 8 while both the cinematographers and directors will be heard from on March 9. The film editors won’t reveal who made the cut with them the day after Oscar nominations voting ends.

All the key award season calendar dates are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

MARCH

March 8 – PGA Awards: Nominations Announced

March 8 – ACE Awards: Nominations Voting Closes

March 8 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Opens



March 9 – ASC Awards: Nominations Announced

March 9 – BAFTA Awards: Nominations Announced

March 9 – DGA Awards: Nominations Announced

March 9 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Opens



March 10 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Closes

March 11 – ACE Awards: Nominations Announced

March 11 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 15 – Oscars: Nominations Announced

March 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 17 – VES Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 18 – MUAHS Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 19 – ACE Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 19 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 21 – WGA Awards

March 24 – PGA Awards

March 24 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 25 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 26 – ACE Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 29 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 29 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 29 – VES Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 30 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes

APRIL

April 3 – MUAHS Awards

April 4 – SAG Awards

April 6 – VES Awards

April 6 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 7 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 7 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 9 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 9 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 10 – ADG Awards

April 10 – DGA Awards

April 11 – BAFTA Awards

April 12 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Ends

April 13 – CDG Awards

April 15 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

April 16 – Annie Awards

April 16 – MPSE Awards



April 17 – CAS Awards

April 18 – ACE Awards



April 20 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

April 22 – Independent Spirit Awards

April 25 – Oscars

