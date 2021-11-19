2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Every performer and presenter for Saturday’s HBO ceremony

One of the biggest all-star lineups ever will celebrate the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees this weekend. The ceremony filmed October 30 in Cleveland, Ohio, and now airs this Saturday, November 20, on HBO and HBO Max.

The event clocking in at 3 hour and16 minutes honors Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner in the performer category. Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron were chosen for early influence induction. LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads were honored in the musical excellence category. Clarence Avant received the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

King had been previously inducted as a songwriter. Turner is now a solo artist inductee after going in with Ike Turner the first time around.

While the order of inductions was different during filming, here is the complete rundown of every performer and presenter for the HBO telecast on Saturday.

Carole King inducted by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift – “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow”

Jennifer Hudson – “Natural Woman”

Carole King – “You’ve Got a Friend”

LL Cool J inducted by Dr. Dre

LL Cool J – “Go Cut Creator Go” and “Going Back to Cali”

LL Cool J and Eminem – “Rock the Bells”

LL Cool J and Jennifer Lopez – “All I Have”

LL Cool J – “Mama Said Knock You Out”

Randy Rhoads inducted by Tom Morello (video tribute only)

Billy Preston inducted by Ringo Starr (video tribute only)

Tina Turner inducted by Angela Bassett

H.E.R. and Keith Urban – “It’s Only Love”

Mickey Guyton – “What’s Love Got to Do with It”

Christina Aguilera – “River Deep, Mountain High”

Clarence Avant presented with the Ahmet Ertegun Award by Lionel Richie

Todd Rundgren inducted by Patti Smith (video tribute only)

Charley Patton inducted by Gary Clark, Jr. – “High Water Everywhere”

Kraftwerk inducted by Pharrell Williams (video tribute only)

The Go-Go’s inducted by Drew Barrymore

The Go-Go’s – “Vacation”

The Go-Go’s – “Our Lips Are Sealed”

The Go-Go’s – “We Got the Beat”

Gil Scott-Heron inducted by Common (video tribute only)

In Memoriam segment honoring Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones), Hilton Valentine (The Animals), Sylvain Sylvain (New York Dolls), Michael Stanley, B.J. Thomas, B.B. Dickerson (War), Bob Moore, Ronnie Wilson (The Gap Band), Sarah Dash (LaBelle), Jim Tucker (The Turtles), Chad Stuart (Chad and Jeremy), Charley Pride, Mary Wilson (The Supremes), Pervis Staples (The Staple Singers), K.T. Oslin, Nanci Griffith, Phil Spector, Lloyd Price, Ronnie Tutt, Charles Connor, Roger Hawkins, Chuck E. Weiss, Paddy Moloney (The Chieftains), Joey Ambrose (Billy Haley and His Comets), Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas (Kool and the Gang), Brian Travers (UB40), Alto Reed (Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band), Danny Ray, Pee Wee Ellis, Biz Markie, Shock G (Digital Underground), MF Doom, Chick Corea, Prince Markie Dee (Fat Boys), John “Ecstasy” Fletcher (Whodini), Bruce Swedien, Chucky Thompson, DMX, Mike Mitchell (The Kingsmen), Leslie West (Mountain), Dusty Hill (ZZ Top), Ralph Schuckett (Utopia), Robby Steinhardt (Kansas), Alan Lancaster (Status Quo), Jeff Labar (Cinderella), Joey Jordison (Slipknot), Alan Cartwright (Procol Harum), Tim Bogert (Vanilla Fudge), Jim Steinman, Herbie Herbert, Walter Yetnikoff, Lee “Scratch” Perry, Bhaskar Menon, Russ Thyret, Marsha Zazula, Billie Joe Shaver, Jerry Jeff Walker, Hal Ketchum, Bunny Wailer (The Wailers), Joe Long (The Four Seasons), Jay Black (Jay and the Americans), John Lawton (Uriah Heep), Ken Hensley (Uriah Heep), Rupert Neve, Malcolm Cecil, Al Schmitt, Graeme Edge (Moody Blues), Jamie Oldaker, Kenny Malone, Ron Bushy, Rusty Young (Poco), Paul Cotton (Poco), Gerry Marsden (Gerry and the Pacemakers), Don Everly (The Everly Brothers)

“All I Have to Do Is Dream” – Brandi Carlile

Jay-Z inducted by Dave Chappelle

Foo Fighters inducted by Paul McCartney

Foo Fighters – “Best of You”

Foo Fighters – “My Hero”

Foo Fighters – “Everlong”

Foo Fighters and Paul McCartney – “Get Back”

