2021 SAG Awards Nominations: Netflix Dominates In Both Film And TV

Like the Golden Globe nominations announced yesterday, Netflix dominates the Screen Actors Guild Awards on both the film and TV sides. The streaming service earned 30 SAG Award bids in total. Its haul on the film side (13) is more than triple its nearest competitor, Amazon Studios. Likewise its 17 TV SAG Awards nominations nearly doubles HBO’s nine.

Netflix has three of the five movies nominated for Best Film Ensemble — “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” They are joined by A24’s “Minari” and Amazon Studios’ “One Night in Miami.” The three Netflix dramas along with “Minari” led all films with three nominations each.

After being completely snubbed by the Globes, “Da 5 Bloods” rebounded with its ensemble bid along with additional nominations for Chadwick Boseman for Supporting Actor and its stunt ensemble. Boseman is also nominated for Best Actor in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which scored a nom for Viola Davis in the Best Actress race in addition to its Film Ensemble nomination.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” also scored two bids outside of its Film Ensemble nomination. Sacha Baron Cohen will compete for Supporting Actor and the stunt ensemble was recognized for their onscreen acrobatics. Singular Netflix performances that were celebrated by SAG include Amy Adams and Glenn Close in “Hillbilly Elegy,” Vanessa Kirby in “Pieces of a Woman” and Gary Oldman in “Mank.”

SEE 2021 SAG Awards Nominations: Full List of Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominees

Over on the TV side, Netflix’s British royal drama “The Crown” led the way with five nominations. It joins fellow Netflix series “Ozark” and “Bridgerton” for Best Drama Series Ensemble along with “Better Call Saul” (AMC) and “Lovecraft Country” (HBO). As mentioned earlier, the leading ladies from “The Crown” (Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin) and “Ozark” (Julia Garner and Laura Linney) filled all five slots for Drama Series Actress. On the men’s side Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”), Jason Bateman and Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) will compete with non-Netflix actors Sterling K. Brown (“This is Us”) and Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”).

On the comedy side, Netflix’s “Dead to Me” got in for Comedy Ensemble as well as a pair of lead actress bids for its stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. The remaining Netflix nominees were Anya Taylor-Joy and Bill Camp for their lead roles in the limited series “The Queen’s Gambit” and the stunt ensemble for “Cobra Kai.”

The SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday April 4 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?