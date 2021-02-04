2021 SAG Awards expert predictions slugfest: Jared Leto scores again, ‘Mank’ scuffles

It took all of 27 hours for Jared Leto to go from a longshot Oscars contender to a potential Best Supporting Actor nominee. Just one day after the Golden Globe Awards shocked pundits and experts with a nomination for Leto, the actor landed among the five Best Supporting Actor nominees at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performance in “The Little Things.” That puts Leto, a past Oscar winner in the Best Supporting Actor category for “Dallas Buyers Club,” firmly in the Academy Awards conversation — the byproduct of a topsy-turvy elongated awards calendar that will stretch the Oscars race into the spring.

But Leto’s ascendence was just one of many headlines to come out of Thursday’s Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, as Gold Derby experts and editors Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discussed in their latest slugfest. After the Golden Globes snubbed both “Da 5 Bloods” and “Minari,” the Screen Actors Guild gave each film a big boost. Both were among the Best Ensemble nominees, with “Minari” grabbing two individual acting nominations: Best Actor for Steven Yeun and Best Supporting Actress for Youn Yuh-Jong. (Chadwick Boseman was an individual acting nominee for “Da 5 Bloods,” grabbing a Best Supporting Actor nomination — all told, the late actor received four SAG nominations, including Best Actor and Best Ensemble for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”)

Among the high profile snubs, none probably hurt more than Amanda Seyfried in “Mank,” who had long been considered a front-runner for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars. Unfortunately, Seyfried was left off the SAG Awards list of nominees in the category, while “Mank” itself failed to receive a nomination for its ensemble.

What else happened at the SAG Awards and where does it place the Oscars race in these early days? Watch Joyce and Christopher discuss above.

