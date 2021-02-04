2021 SAG Awards predictions slugfest: Editors rehash all the crazy snubs (Delroy Lindo) and pleasant surprises (‘Bridgerton’) [Video and audio podcast]

When the SAG Awards announced their 2021 nominations on Thursday morning, Gold Derby editors Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Zach Laws couldn’t wait to get together to rehash all of the crazy snubs and pleasant surprises. They were especially caught off guard by the guild overlooking Delroy Lindo (though he is nominated as part of the “Da 5 Bloods” cast) and “Bridgerton” getting recognized for its ensemble and actor Rege-Jean Page. The Screen Actors Guild statuettes will be handed out Sunday, April 4 on TNT/TBS in a ceremony that’s been delayed about three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Watch our SAG predictions video slugfest above, or listen to the audio podcast version below.

Zach says the “Da 5 Bloods” situation is “good news/bad news” because “on the one hand SAG clearly saw ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ which I don’t know whether the Golden Globe voters actually did or not.” Just a day earlier, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association completely snubbed the Spike Lee-directed Netflix film. He continues, “[SAG] nominated it in three categories including for ensemble, which is great, but somehow they managed to snub the best performance in the movie. I really need someone to just sit me down and explain to me in words that I can understand how Delroy Lindo didn’t give one of the best five performances of the year.”

The only movie to earn top bids at the Golden Globes and SAG is “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” although cast nominee “Minari” technically wasn’t eligible at the Globes in the picture races since it’s a Korean-American production. “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “One Night in Miami” round out the five ensemble nominees.

Over on the TV side, Marcus mentions Netflix’s “Bridgerton” as one of the big surprises in the SAG Awards nominations. “Oddly enough, we predicted it for the Golden Globes and it got snubbed,” he notes. The other two series casts that Gold Derby collectively missed out on predicting were “The Great” and “The Flight Attendant,” which both defied the odds to score nominations.

Daniel’s big takeaway from the television nominations was how embracing the guild voters were toward new series. “The SAG Awards are usually very set in their ways, it’s a very large organization, so they tend to not catch on to new things very fast,” he explains. “They nominated a lot of new shows in their first seasons and I wonder if it’s a pandemic thing. A lot of people who belong to the SAF-AFTRA community haven’t maybe been working as much in the last year, so they had time to catch up.”

