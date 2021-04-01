2021 SAG Awards TV predictions: Winner odds in all 9 television categories

When the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards take place on Sunday, April 4, look for some of the big TV winners to be Netflix’s drama “The Crown,” Pop’s comedy “Schitt’s Creek” and Netflix’s limited series “The Queen’s Gambit.” The nine television prizes often go to the most popular fare as there are so many voting members (approximately 160,000) of the SAG-AFTRA foundation. Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s predictions in all nine TV categories listed in order of their racetrack odds, with projected winners highlighted in gold.

Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of 2,400 Gold Derby readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s winners, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

The 2021 edition of these kudos airs Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TNT/TBS in a virtual ceremony that was pre-taped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are Gold Derby’s SAG Awards TV predictions winner odds:

BEST TV DRAMA ENSEMBLE

“The Crown” — 16/5

“Ozark” — 4/1

“Bridgerton” — 4/1

“Lovecraft Country” — 9/2

“Better Call Saul” — 9/2

BEST TV DRAMA ACTOR

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) — 10/3

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) — 19/5

Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) — 4/1

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) — 9/2

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) — 9/2

BEST TV DRAMA ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) — 69/20

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) — 37/10

Laura Linney (“Ozark”) — 4/1

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) — 9/2

Julia Garner (“Ozark”) — 9/2

BEST TV COMEDY ENSEMBLE

“Schitt’s Creek” — 16/5

“Ted Lasso” — 19/5

“The Flight Attendant” — 9/2

“Dead to Me” — 9/2

“The Great” — 9/2

BEST TV COMEDY ACTOR

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) — 10/3

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) — 19/5

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) — 4/1

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) — 9/2

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”) — 9/2

BEST TV COMEDY ACTRESS

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) — 16/5

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) — 19/5

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”) — 9/2

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) — 9/2

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”) — 9/2

BEST TV MOVIE/MOVIE ACTOR

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) — 82/25

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”) — 39/10

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”) — 4/1

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) — 9/2

Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”) — 9/2

BEST TV MOVIE/MOVIE ACTRESS

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) — 82/25

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) — 4/1

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”) — 4/1

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”) — 9/2

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”) — 9/2

BEST TV STUNT EMSEMBLE

“The Mandalorian” — 16/5

“The Boys” — 4/1

“Cobra Kai” — 4/1

“Lovecraft Country” — 9/2

“Westworld” — 9/2