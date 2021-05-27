Mark your calendar: Long-delayed Tony Awards finally have a date

Nearly a year after nominations were announced, the 74th Annual Tony Awards are set for September 26. The bulk of the awards honoring the best of the 2019-2020 Broadway season will be handed out in a two-hour event on Paramount+ beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Winners of the big three awards — Best Musical, Best Play and Best Play Revival — will be revealed during a concert that kicks off on long-time Tony Awards broadcaster CBS at 9 p.m. ET.

This live event will celebrate Broadway by presenting “superstar Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners re-uniting on stage to perform beloved classics and celebrate the joy and magic of live theatre.” The casts of all three of this year’s Best Musical nominees — “Jagged Little Pill,” “Moulin Rouge!,” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” — will perform.

“After this devastating past year and a half for our industry, our city and for the entire world, we are excited to finally be able to celebrate the return of Broadway, our Tony Award nominees and winners in this new and exciting format,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. “There is nothing that compares to the magic of live theater—and we are thrilled to be able to share its celebratory return and the incredible talent and artistry of the abbreviated 2019-2020 season with theatre fans everywhere.”

SEE 74th Annual Tony Awards: Full List of nominations

After the longest shutdown in Broadway history, the rialto will start humming back to life this September. Tony winner “Hadestown” is the first production scheduled to return, with a reopening date of September 2. Other long running productions confirmed to reopen in the fall include: “Aladdin,” “Come From Away,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Hamilton,” “The Lion King,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” and “Wicked.” They will be joined by new productions, including: “Caroline, or Change,” “Diana,” “Girl From the North Country,” “Lackawanna Blues,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and “SIX.”

