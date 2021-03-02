2021 Visual Effects Society Awards nominations: Oscar frontrunner ‘Tenet’ among contenders

No surprise that “Tenet” is among the nominees for the Visual Effects Society Awards. After all, it is the clear frontrunner for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars. It contends in the VES equivalent of the Best Picture race — visual effects in a feature motion picture — as does another of the Oscars hopefuls, “The Midnight Sky.” The other three VES nominees — “Jingle-Jangle,” “Project Power” and “The Witches” — do not number among the 10 films still vying for the five Visual Effects slots at the Oscars.

Two of the other films still in contention at the Oscars — “Mank” and “Welcome to Chechnya” — are nominated by the VES for supporting visual effects. That race is rounded out by “Da 5 Bloods,” “Distraction” and “News of the World.” Last year, “1917” contended in this race at the VES before taking home the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

The animated feature nominees are: ““Onward,” “Over the Moon,” “Soul,” “The Croods: A New Age” and “Trolls World Tour.”

Nominees in 25 categories were selected by VES members via virtual events hosted by 10 sections, including Australia, Bay Area, London, Los Angeles, Montreal, New York, Toronto and Vancouver. The VES Awards will be held via a virtual ceremony on April 6.

