2022 Golden Globes confirmed, nominations set for December

Following a week of speculation about the future of the 2022 Golden Globes, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its plans on Friday to move ahead with the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. According to a press release, the 2022 Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 9, 2022 with nominations coming on December 13. The deadline for final motion picture screenings occurs on December 9.

Whether studios will cooperate with the Golden Globes is an open question, of course. Earlier this year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faced an industry-wide reckoning over its lack of diversity and ethical practices. (An expose in the Los Angeles Times revealed the HFPA had zero Black members.) Among the high-profile studios to distance itself from the Golden Globes following this year’s ceremony was Netflix, which said in May it was “stopping any activities” with the group until more meaningful changes to its core were made.

Stars such as Tom Cruise and Mark Ruffalo also slammed the Golden Globes (Cruise even gave the awards he previously won back). NBC, meanwhile, the longtime television home of the Golden Globes also backed away from the group, saying it wouldn’t air the 2022 ceremony on its networks with the caveat that it could return for the 2023 show.

In the time since the upheaval, the Golden Globes have added a number of new members; of the 105 journalists and photographers in the group, 57.1 percent identify as women, 17.1 percent identify as Asian, 11.4 percent identify as Latinx, and 5.7 percent identify as Black.

But earlier this week, it was revealed the Globes intended to participate in awards season. The show will even occur on its original 2022 date, although without a television network it now has some company: the Critics Choice Awards will air on January 9, 2022, a date the group jumped on after the Globes imploded.

The Golden Globes 2022 timeline is below.

Monday, October 18, 2021

Submission website for 2022 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries now open

Monday, November 15, 2021

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms

Monday, November 22, 2021

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

Monday, November 29, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Final screening date for Motion Pictures

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Final date for Motion Picture press conferences

Friday, December 10, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Monday, December 13, 2021

Announcement of nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe® Awards, at 5:00 a.m. PT

Friday, December 17, 2021

Final ballots sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

Monday, January 3, 2022

Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Presentation of the 79th Annual Golden Globe® Awards

