2022 Grammy eligibility: Understanding what’s competing for awards, what’s not, and why

Grammy eligibility can be quite confusing. The rules are full of loopholes, complicated requirements, and eligibility dates that can sometimes complicate who and what is eligible and for what. Here’s a quick explanation for all you newer Grammy predictors.

For a song to be eligible, it has to meet one of three criteria: (1) come out as a single during the eligibility period (September 2020 through September 2021), (2) be part of an album released during the eligibility period, or (3) be promoted as a single during the eligibility even if its parent album came out the previous year, provided that album did not win a Grammy. Most songs fit the first criteria (consider, for example, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” which was released in January 2021 and submitted for Record and Song of the Year as well as Pop Solo Performance).

However, it is common to see songs compete that were released during a past eligibility season but are included on an album released during the current eligibility season. A famous example is Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.” The song came out in September 2017, but was eligible for the 2020 Grammys (whose eligibility period was September 2018 through August 2019) since it was added to Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe Edition),” released in May 2019.

The third criteria is also relatively common, with a recent example being Twenty One Pilots‘ “Stressed Out.” Its parent album, “Blurryface,” came out in May 2015, making it eligible for the 2016 Grammys. But the album didn’t win anything that year. “Stressed Out” was then released as a single in November 2015 during the following eligibility period (October 2015 through September 2016) and was nominated for the 2017 Grammys. This criteria also explains why the solo version of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” won’t be eligible this year; its parent album, “Future Nostalgia,” won Best Pop Vocal Album last year.

For albums, eligibility is somewhat less complicated: an album has to come out during the eligibility period to be submitted for a Grammy. However, there are a few things to consider. First, the album has to be 51% new material (meaning songs released during the eligibility period and recorded over the last five years) to be eligible for most awards, unless you’re gunning for a Best Historical Album nomination. As such, an album like Black Pumas‘ “Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)” was able to be nominated at the 2021 Grammys even though the original version came out and was submitted for the 2020 Grammys season; more than half of the deluxe edition were new recordings consisting of live versions of the songs from the original.

Finally, an album can still be eligible even if it’s only released in one format during the season. This is why Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s “Love For Sale” is competing this season; despite coming out on digital platforms on October 1 — one day after the eligibility period ended — the album was released on select physical formats on September 30.

There are some additional details you should keep in mind. Before nominations voting opens, a screening panel reviews the submissions and decides whether they belong in the genre they were entered in. If they don’t, they will move them to a genre where they think the recording fits better. That’s why Kacey Musgraves‘s “Star-Crossed” album ended up in the pop field despite being submitted as country, for instance, and why Brandi Carlile‘s single “Right on Time” is now considered a pop song when it was entered as Americana.

These panels are not like the secretive nomination review committees that the recording academy got rid of this year. The screening committees don’t have a say on the nominations other than placing records in the correct genres. It’s also good to remember that songs can only be submitted in one genre, and only one version of a song can be submitted in the same genre. And of course, a recording can only be submitted once, unless it’s submitted as an alternate version (like a live version, remix, acoustic, etc). Complicated enough for you? Find out how all this shakes out when nominations are announced tomorrow.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?