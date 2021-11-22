2022 Grammy nominations predictions: Official odds in top 4 categories dominated by Olivia Rodrigo

The Grammy nominations will be announced on Tuesday, November 23. Thousands of our users have spent much of the year predicting who will be nominated and win in the top four general field categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. So who are they betting will be included? Scroll down for our nomination predictions based on our racetrack odds, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

Only two artists in Grammy history have ever won all four of these categories on the same night: Christopher Cross (1981) and Billie Eilish (2020). But it looks like that’s about to happen again. Olivia Rodrigo leads our odds in every race, which would complete her remarkable ascent into music stardom.

This time last year Rodrigo was best known for her role in the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” But in January the teenage singer-songwriter released her historic debut single “Drivers License,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for almost two months. Then she released another top-10 hit (“Deja Vu”) and another number-one hit (“Good 4 U”). In May came her debut album “Sour,” which received critical acclaim and topped the Billboard 200; it has remained in the top 10 ever since. She’s one of the most sudden success stories in recent music history.

Now “Sour” is the front-runner to win Album of the Year, though it will have to fend off Eilish’s sophomore studio album “Happier Than Ever” and Lil Nas X‘s studio debut “Montero.” “Drivers License” is the favorite for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, where its closest competition appears to be R&B super-duo Silk Sonic‘s “Leave the Door Open.” And Rodrigo is out front for Best New Artist, which may be the safest bet for her following her New Artist victories at the MTV Video Music Awards and American Music Awards.

Do you agree that Rodrigo will achieve a clean sweep? Who might we be underestimating? Check out our predicted eight nominees in each category below, and make or update your predictions here before nominations are announced tomorrow.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Olivia Rodrigo, “Sour” — 9/2

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever” — 11/2

Lil Nas X, “Montero” — 15/2

Taylor Swift, “Evermore” — 8/1

H.E.R., “Back of My Mind” — 23/2

Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News” — 12/1

Ariana Grande, “Positions” — 14/1

Justin Bieber, “Justice” — 22/1

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License” — 15/2

Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open” — 9/1

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — 23/2

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever” — 16/1

Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More” — 16/1

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” — 22/1

Ariana Grande, “Positions” — 25/1

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches” — 33/1

SONG OF THE YEAR

Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License” — 7/1

Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open” — 19/2

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever” — 14/1

Taylor Swift, “Willow” — 14/1

SZA, “Good Days” — 16/1

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — 25/1

Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More” — 37/1

Brandi Carlile, “Right on Time” — 52/1

BEST NEW ARTIST

Olivia Rodrigo — 13/2

The Kid LAROI — 9/1

Arlo Parks — 13/1

Saweetie — 16/1

Gabby Barrett — 18/1

Maneskin — 20/1

Celeste — 28/1

Glass Animals — 54/1

