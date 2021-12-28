2022 Grammy predictions: Why Best Alternative Album is one of the year’s closest races

The Grammy for Best Alternative Album has been awarded to some of the most critically acclaimed albums of the past couple of decades. Winners like Radiohead’s “In Rainbows,” Bon Iver’s “Bon Iver,” David Bowie’s “Blackstar,” and most recently Fiona Apple’s “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” remain classics for music lovers. This year the race is one of the tightest ever, with a group of contenders including past Grammy nominees and exciting new bets. But all five were showered with praised by music journalists. Let’s take a look at each nominee.

Fleet Foxes’ “Shore” starts the list. This album came out at the start of the eligibility season, so it’s safe to say it carries some passion to have edged out more recent contenders for the nomination. The album earned an 87 on Metacritic, which is the second highest score out of the nominees this year. Fleet Foxes are also previous Grammy nominees, earning a Best Folk Album bid in 2011 for “Helplessness Blues.” However, out of the nominees, “Shore” might be the least-remembered album due to its September 2020 release date. Furthermore, Fleet Foxes could be hurt by being more folk-oriented than rock; most past winners here have had a lot of mainstream rock elements in their songs. That said, Fleet Foxes could conversely stand out among the nominees.

The second nominee here is Halsey, with her acclaimed effort “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.” Halsey’s nomination here comes after very public criticisms of the Grammys for the past two years, after snubs for her hit song “Without Me” and then its parent album “Manic.” However, this time around it seems that Halsey’s team is invested in earning some Grammy gold, doing some strong campaigning including covering the Billboard Grammy issue a couple of months ago. Despite having the lowest Metacritic score of the bunch (a still excellent 80), Halsey’s album is the most popular nominated, peaking at number-two on the Billboard 200. It’s also over-performing in Year-End lists relative to its critical score. In the end, though, popularity could be enough to score Halsey a win; most Alternative Album winners have been the biggest hits of their lineups.

The next two nominees are Arlo Parks’s “Collapsed in Sunbeams” and Japanese Breakfast’s “Jubilee.” While they couldn’t be more different from each other sonically, these two have a lot of similarities. First, both artists are Best New Artist nominees this year, making this one of the few times we have seen BNA and Alternative Album nominations twice in the same year. Both albums have also been all over best-of-2021 lists, with “Jubilee” doing the best out of any album in this categroy. Beyond that, both albums are music voters could go for, with Parks’s thoughtful adult-contemporary lyrics and Japanese Breakfast’s infectious mix of pop, rock, and electronic elements. Being newbies could hurt both, though, with the last Best New Artist nominee to win here being Bon Iver a decade ago.

Last but not least we have St. Vincent. “Daddy’s Home” is a safe pick in this category. She’s a past winner (for her self-titled album in 2015), and also a previous rock field winner as well. “Daddy’s Home” is heavily acclaimed as well, earning an 85 on Metacritic and doing well on year-end lists. Plus, St. Vincent might simply be the most respected out of the pack, especially since this is the first time all of her fellow nominees are nominations in this category. But “Daddy’s Home” could be hurt by not being considered her best album by critics, earning lower scores than her past two efforts (88 for “Masseduction” and 89 for “St. Vincent”).

So who’s winning? It’s always smart to bet based on trends, so I think St. Vincent and Halsey have the edge due to being the best known artists in contention. The former has the industry respect and previous wins to justify another victory here, while the latter might have the popularity to pull off an upset. Out of the rest, “Jubilee” could snatch the win due to its massive critical acclaim, and its lead over her other nominees in critics’ lists.

Will win: St. Vincent, “Daddy’s Home”

Likeliest to upset: Halsey, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power”

Possible dark horse: Japanese Breakfast, “Jubilee”

