2022 Grammy predictions: Best Music Video and Best Music Film winners may surprise us

This year’s nominees for Best Music Video and Best Music Film are an interesting pack to say the least. With the elimination of the nomination committees, the nominations this year truly reflect what recording academy members loved and wanted to honor, but who will they want to honor the most?

Best Music Video

At first glance, this award should be an easy win for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”. The song’s video is easily the most talked about and praised of the year for its bold statement about queerness and religion. The video has also won its fair share of awards already, including three VMAs (among them Video of the Year and Best Direction), the AMA for Favorite Music Video, and the EMA for Best Video. Furthermore, the song itself was a massive hit, finishing at number-nine in Billboard’s Year-End Hot 100 chart and accumulating over one billion Spotify streams in less than a year. And of course Lil Nas X is a previous category winner here, taking this prize a couple years ago for “Old Town Road.”

However, the Best Music Video nominations this year looked very similar to Record of the Year, with six out of the seven nominated artists also competing for ROTY. Add to that the fact that the Grammys seem to love sweeps lately, and you could see a potential upset from whoever wins Record of the Year, with Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga all having credible cases. Out of these, I’d say Rodrigo might be the likeliest to surprise, given how massive “Good 4 U” was (it was Billboard’s fifth biggest song of the year).

Will win: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Likeliest upset: Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”

Possible dark horse: Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Best Music Film

This is a tricky one. Two very acclaimed films will be fighting for the win here: Questlove’s “Summer of Soul” and Bo Burnham’s “Inside.” You could make a case for either to win. “Summer of Soul” might connect more with musicians since it’s a riveting documentary honoring legendary Black music and a festival that has since become iconic. The film has so far been everywhere this awards season, sweeping the Critics Choice Documentary Awards and earning noms from the Cinema Eye Honors and International Documentary Association. Also, Questlove is a previous Grammy winner.

However, “Inside” was undoubtedly a big moment in 2021, a musical comedy special that became one of the most acclaimed films of the year as well and earned Burnham three Emmys. Its approach to timely themes like mental health and confinement might also really strike a chord with voters. And its Best Visual Media Song nomination for “All Eyes on Me” might indicate some support from other branches.

I’ll go with “Summer of Soul,” since it will be getting even more hype through Grammy voting due to its concurrent Oscar campaign. It might also be more in line with previous documentaries that have won here before, while Burnham’s more comedic approach is less typical of winners in this category. If neither of these win, I think Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” is next in line; she could easily win here if she were to sweep … again.

Will win: “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Likeliest upset: “Inside”

Possible dark horse: “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”

