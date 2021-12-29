2022 Grammy predictions: ‘Les Miserables’ battles Bob Dylan for Best Musical Theater Album

According to the combined predictions of Gold Derby’s users as of this writing, “Les Misérables: The Staged Concert” is the front-runner to win Best Musical Theater Album at this year’s Grammy Awards with 11/2 odds. Recordings of the classic musical have previously received two Grammy nominations in this category, winning on both bids: first in 1988 for the original Broadway cast recording, and then in 1991 for the complete symphonic recording. However, I think we might be underestimating “Girl From the North Country.”

In 2015 most of our users were predicting the original Broadway cast recording of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” to prevail, yet “Beautiful” managed to beat it. The latter musical centered on the early career of legendary singer/songwriter Carole King, who has earned nine competitive Grammy nominations with four wins in her career. So its cast album was filled with songs voters had been familiar with for decades.

Similarly, last year some thought that “American Utopia on Broadway” would win, which made a lot of sense on paper given that it was based on a concert staging of David Byrne‘s 2018 studio album, “American Utopia.” Byrne is a Grammy winner himself, and the 2018 album even earned a nomination for Best Alternative Album. However, it was the cast recording of “Jagged Little Pill” that won. That musical was based on a 1995 album of the same name by Alanis Morissette, a seven-time Grammy winner. Once again, voters’ longtime familiarity with the songs had to have helped a lot.

The original Broadway cast recording of “Girl From the North Country” is currently in third place with 15/2 odds. That musical features the songs of Bob Dylan, who is music royalty. He’s earned 38 Grammy nominations with 11 wins throughout his career. So it should similarly help this cast album that voters have been familiar with his songs for decades. Anytime a jukebox musical is in contention here, we should at least take it seriously for the win.

Ranked ahead of “Girl from the North Country” in second place with 7/1 odds is the concept album of Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s stage musical adaptation of “Cinderella,” which is currently running on London’s West End. Webber has previously received 16 Grammy nominations in his career with four wins. His first two victories were in this very category: in 1981 for the original Broadway cast recording of “Evita” and in 1984 for the Broadway recording of “Cats.” Lyricist David Zippel has been nominated twice before, first in 1991 for the cast recording of “City of Angels” and then in 1999 in the category of Best Visual Media Song for “True to Your Heart” from the Disney animated film “Mulan.”

In fourth place with 9/1 odds is “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.” It is an album of original songs written by the team of Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear inspired by the hit Netflix series. But they could be disadvantaged by the fact that they’re less well established to Grammy voters than the other nominees in this category.

In fifth place with 10/1 odds is the world premiere recording of Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater‘s “Some Lovers,” a musical that has been presented by The Old Globe in San Diego, Lincoln Center in New York (as a concert), and The Other Palace in London. But I think it could actually be a dark horse for the win. Bacharach has previously won eight Grammys. One of them was in this category for the Broadway cast recording of “Promises, Promises” back in 1970 (the same year he also prevailed in Best Visual Media Score for “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”). Meanwhile, lyricist Sater is a previous winner in this category for the cast album of “Spring Awakening” back in 2008.

In sixth place with 23/2 odds is the world premiere recording of “Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook,” which incorporates over two dozen songs that composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz has written for different musicals over the years such as “Wicked,” “Pippin,” “Godspell,” and “Enchanted.” Schwartz himself has previously received 10 Grammy nominations in his career with three wins. Two of them were in this category: in 1972 for the original cast recording of “Godspell” and in 2005 for the cast recording of “Wicked.” So this category is jam-packed with Grammy veterans. Who do you think will win?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?