2022 Grammy predictions: Is Silk Sonic a lock to win Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song?

The 2022 Grammy R&B categories are full of impressive talent, including some of the expected hit-makers as well as some more under-the-radar soul standouts. But who will take home trophies on January 31? Let’s consider the performance and songwriting races.

Best R&B Performance

Silk Sonic (“Leave the Door Open”) and Justin Bieber/Daniel Caesar/Giveon (“Peaches”) will likely duke it out for the win. Both songs are nominated for Record and Song of the Year, both were big number-one hits, and both have previous Grammy winners attached (Caesar, Bruno Mars, and Anderson Paak have all won this category in the past). Of the two, “Leave the Door Open” probably has the edge over “Peaches” as it is also nominated for Best R&B Song while “Peaches” missed there.

Still, “Peaches” shouldn’t be ruled out; Bieber over-performed in the nominations (he’s up for eight awards overall), showing strong support from the recording academy. And he could edge out Silk Sonic if some pop voters rally for him in R&B. A lot of voters might also want to award Giveon, who has had a banner year with both “Peaches” and his own single “Heartbreak Anniversary,” and vote for the song due to his involvement.

A third possible option here could be H.E.R.’s “Damage,” which was a huge R&B radio hit and one of the biggest of H.E.R.’s career thus far. Knowing how respected H.E.R. is among her peers (she has four wins out of 13 nominations in just the last three years), she could have enough passion to surprise here.

Will win: Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open”

Likeliest to upset: Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches”

Possible dark horse: H.E.R., “Damage”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

H.E.R. is undoubtedly the front-runner here. She is not only a beloved artist and arguably the most popular of these nominees, but “Fight For You” was a big career moment for her, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song. And at these awards, it’s also nominated for Song of the Year and Best Visual Media Song (and will likely win the latter).

However, considering that he got the most nominations this year, an upset from Jon Batiste’s “I Need You” wouldn’t be a surprise. PJ Morton, Yebba, Robert Glasper, and Leon Bridges have all won this category before, so in case of a very unlikely loss for both H.E.R. and Batiste, it wouldn’t be that shocking if any of them win. Out of those, I’d say “How Much Can a Heart Take” sounds like the likeliest winner.

Will win: H.E.R., “Fight For You”

Likeliest to upset: Jon Batiste, “I Need You”

Possible dark horse: Lucky Daye featuring Yebba, “How Much Can A Heart Take”

Best R&B Song

This should be a sure win for “Leave the Door Open.” Not only is the song the biggest hit here, but both Mars and Paak are Grammy darlings and past R&B winners. Besides that, their competition here isn’t particularly strong, with none of the other nominated songs making the general field (H.E.R. and Giveon are in the general field for different songs).

Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” could maybe get some passion votes here as it doesn’t compete in Best R&B Performance, likely due to the academy’s one-song-per-artist rule in the category. Other than that, perhaps we could see Jazmine Sullivan (“Pick Up Your Feelings”) attracting some older voters, especially if the younger artists like H.E.R. (“Damage”) and SZA (“Good Days”) split a bit. But let’s be real, Silk Sonic are pretty safe here.

Will win: Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open”

Likeliest to upset: Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Possible dark horse: Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”

