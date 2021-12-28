2022 Grammy predictions: Chris Stapleton country sweep? Or will Brothers Osborne and Mickey Guyton diversify the genre?

Country music has had a wild 2021. With hits from veterans like Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood, as well as the compelling behind-the-scenes narratives of Brothers Osborne and Mickey Guyton, not to mention controversies like Morgan Wallen’s racism scandal and Kacey Musgraves’s category placement, it’s been an unusually eventful year for this genre. As such, the question remains as to who the Grammys will choose to award as the genre’s best, and how sales, acclaim, respect, and narratives could all play a part in the hunt for the golden gramophone.

Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton is the frontrunner here. “You Should Probably Leave” is really the only hit here besides Luke Combs’s “Forever After All,” but the latter missed Best Country Song, indicating that it possibly has weak support from the academy. Stapleton is also beloved by country voters, having racked up five wins since his solo breakout with “Traveller” just six years ago. However, he’s facing another Grammy favorite: Kacey Musgraves. She did, after all, beat Stapleton the last time they competed against each other, when she also won Album of the Year for “Golden Hour.” But I think this time around Stapleton might have the advantage due to “Star-Crossed’s” more mixed reception and the Grammys judging it to be a pop album, but it’s not wise to underestimate “Camera Roll.”

Another possible scenario is a win for Mickey Guyton, who has been making waves in the industry, especially since the country community has been criticized for its lack of diversity. Guyton, Musgraves, and Stapleton are the only ones in this category to also get nominations for Best Country Song, which means they might have a lot of support. That said, Jason Isbell’s “All I Do Is Drive” wasn’t eligible for Best Country Song, and it is a cover of a very popular Johnny Cash hit, which could make him a likelier upset than Guyton and Musgraves. Isbell is also undefeated at the Grammys, winning all four of his previous nominations since 2016 (all in American roots categories). However, cover songs have lost before here (see Maren Morris‘s “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” and Alison Krauss‘s “Losing You” in recent years), so it might not be enough for a win.

Will win: Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Likeliest to upset: Jason Isbell, “All I Do Is Drive”

Possible dark horse: Kacey Musgraves, “Camera Roll”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

This might be the easiest category in country this year, as perennial nominees Brothers Osborne will likely win. The duo has been nominated consecutively for seven years in a row now, but they have failed to grab a win. However, they’ve received a lot of support this year with the success of their album “Skeletons,” as well as the personal narrative of TJ Osborne’s coming out as gay. “Younger Me,” a song that directly addresses Osborne’s fear of coming out, was met with roaring support at the CMAs, where they also picked up the award for Duo of the Year.

Dan and Shay have won this category for the past three years in a row, which could perhaps make them a possible threat here, and there’s also Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s monster hit “If I Didn’t Love You,” but I highly doubt the Grammys would pass up this opportunity to finally honor one of their bests, as well as make a statement regarding inclusion in country music.

Will win: Brothers Osborne, “Younger Me”

Likeliest to upset: Dan and Shay, “Glad You Exist”

Possible dark horse: Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Best Country Song

I think Musgraves’s win will be here. While she’s also competing against Stapleton in this race, his nominated song, “Cold,” is not nearly as big a hit as “You Should Probably Leave,” which could give an opening to Musgraves. Stapleton could also split some votes with the other male artists with big hits here, namely Walker Hayes and Thomas Rhett, though Hayes’s “Fancy Like,” despite being the biggest country hit of the year, might be too commercial and gimmicky for the Grammys.

If not Stapleton or Musgraves, watch out for a Guyton win here. She’s been breaking barriers for Black women in country music recently, so Grammy voters might want to honor her by awarding her lyricism, especially in the very-fitting “Remember Her Name.”

Will win: Kacey Musgraves, “Camera Roll”

Likeliest to upset: Chris Stapleton, “Cold”

Possible dark horse: Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name”

Best Country Album

This should be an easy win for Stapleton. “Starting Over” won both the ACM and CMA for Album of the Year, and he swept most of his other categories at the CMAs as well. Stapleton has also won this category twice before, which means voters really like him and might not mind honoring him once again. Not to mention that “Starting Over” is the biggest commercial hit out of the nominees. Still, Guyton over-performed relative to our expectations and maxed out on nominations in the country field, so don’t underestimate the passion for the singer-songwriter here. If neither of them, I’d bet on Brothers Osborne, who could also inspire a lot of passion from the recording academy for the above mentioned reasons.

Will win: Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

Likeliest to upset: Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name”

Possible dark horse: Brothers Osborne, “Skeletons”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?