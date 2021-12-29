2022 Grammy predictions: Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez, and more top Latin contenders to watch for

With the continued crossover success of Latin music in the English-language marketplace, the Grammys have continued to evolve their Latin awards. This year the recording academy split up pop and urban music into their own categories (they were combined last year). So who can we expect to win on January 31? Let’s break down three of the top races.

Best Latin Pop Album

This award might be a tight race between American pop star/actress Selena Gomez and Colombian superstar Camilo. On one hand, this category does have its fair share of crossover winners like Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, Shakira, and Marc Anthony, which helps Gomez a lot. Furthermore, she is very much in the public eye right now, doing promo for her new movie “Hotel Transylvania 4” as well as gaining awards buzz for her role in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

However, Camilo might be better known to Latin music insiders than Gomez, especially after five Latin Grammy wins in the past two years and two smash albums. Camilo is also consistent with previous pop singer-songwriter winners (see Claudia Brant, Jesse and Joy, Alejandro Sanz), which could help him be seen as more of a serious musician.

A dark horse in the race could be Ricardo Arjona, who is one of Latin music’s pop icons of recent decades. While his nominated album is not his most successful by any means, the younger artists could split the vote and allow him to win. Though with last year’s winner of the combined pop/urban race being Bad Bunny, I suspect the Latin voting bloc isn’t very old-fashioned.

Will win: Camilo, “Mis Manos”

Likeliest to upset: Selena Gomez, “Revelación”

Possible dark horse: Ricardo Arjona, “Hecho a la Antigua”

Best Música Urbana Album

This should be an easy win for crossover superstar Bad Bunny. His nominated album, “El Último Tour del Mundo,” was aided by the hit “Dákiti,” which is his biggest as a lead artist so far, peaking in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Bad Bunny also took the aforementioned pop/urban category last year with his album “YHLQMDLG,” and his competition here isn’t quite as formidable. Plus, with how massive a star he is, notching multiple hits since “Dákiti” and being pretty much the quintessential Latin star of the moment, it’s really his award to lose. It’s also worth pointing out that “El Último Tour del Mundo” won this equivalent category at the Latin Grammys, while “YHLQMDLG” didn’t.

That said, the Grammys love upsets, and Kali Uchis would be quite an interesting one. She’s also notched a big crossover hit with “Telepatía,” and while her album, “Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios),” wasn’t didn’t reach the same commercial heights as “El Último Tour del Mundo,” it’s still inarguably one of the biggest Latin albums of the year. Furthermore, voters could want to give Uchis a win here instead of awarding Bad Bunny twice in a row, especially since this is Uchis’s first full Spanish LP. Similarly, if one of those two don’t win, a third act with a crossover hit this year could dominate: Rauw Alejandro.

Will win: Bad Bunny, “El Último Tour del Mundo”

Likeliest to upset: Kali Uchis, “Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)”

Possible dark horse: Rauw Alejandro, “Afrodisiaco”

Best Latin Alternative/Rock Album

A couple of scenarios could happen here. First, voters could go for C. Tangana’s “El Madrileño,” which was acclaimed and won multiple Latin Grammys. Tangana’s work is similar to Rosalía’s, whose album “El Mal Querer” — a previous winner in this category — he co wrote. So voters could really be into his bright mix of genres including flamenco, reggaeton, and bachata.

However, another alternative genre-mixer is Nathy Peluso, whose album “Calambre” also won a Latin Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album. Peluso has also had a couple of viral hits this year, and her album is one of the best known out of the pack. But there’s yet another possibility: previous Grammy winner and Latin Grammy darling Juanes’s “Origen,” a collection of iconic cover songs in both English and Spanish. My gut is telling me to go with Tangana, but really it’s anybody’s game.

Will win: C. Tangana, “El Madrileño”

Likeliest to upset: Juanes, “Origen”

Possible dark horse: Nathy Peluso, “Calambre”

