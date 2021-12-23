Grammy winners for Pop Performance could range in age from 18 (Olivia Rodrigo) to 95 (Tony Bennett)

With winners ranging from Lady Gaga to Bruno Mars to The Beatles, it’s almost obligatory for pop royalty to score a win in the pop field at the Grammys at some point in their careers. This year we have a pack of repeat winners battling off first-time nominees, as well as past nominees returning to see if they can strike gold this time. Let’s take a look at this year’s performance races.

Best Pop Solo Performance

A battle will ensue here between the two teen starlets, as both “Drivers License” and “Happier Than Ever” make sense as winners. The former is the biggest hit in the category, and was a defining pop cultural moment in 2021, but might voters think the January release is a bit old at this point? The past two winners in this category — Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” and Harry Styles’s “Watermelon Sugar” — were both late summer hits and were still in rotation by voting time. Even the year before that, you could make the case that Lady Gaga’s “Joanne” won because of Gaga’s heavy exposure around voting time due to “A Star Is Born.”

So when it comes to pop voters, recency might be helpful, which is why “Happier Than Ever” could come through. That said, “Drivers License” is still a way bigger hit and just as appealing to the academy, with both songs earning general field nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. I’m going to go with Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”; she’s more in line with previous winners, and Eilish has already lost this category with bigger hits (“Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted”).

A fellow Record and Song of the Year nominee in this race is Brandi Carlile’s “Right on Time,” which could pull an upset if Americana voters rally behind Carlile and the teen stars split. It also helps Carlile that she might be more of a passion pick rather than depending on sales or commercial success. Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” and Ariana Grande’s “Positions” are pretty much non-factors here.

Will win: Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

Likeliest to upset: Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Possible dark horse: Brandi Carlile, “Right on Time”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

This category is also a two-horse race, but this time it’s between Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s “I Get A Kick Out of You.” “Kiss Me More” has the advantage of being the biggest hit nominated, amassing almost a billion streams on Spotify and being the longest-running top-10 hit here. It’s also helped by Doja Cat’s increasing popularity, as she seems to get a new hit every month at this rate, and will definitely get the younger vote.

However, “I Get A Kick Out of You” is not only a cover of a classic song, but it’s by two previous category winners (Gaga has won this twice, in 2019 and 2021; Bennett prevailed in 2012). The two stars are also the two biggest winners in the field, with Bennett having 16 wins and Gaga having six just in pop categories. So with 22 wins combined and a heavy campaign focusing on this being the last chance to award Bennett, I think voters will choose to honor the legendary crooner one last time.

Everyone else here is along for the ride, but I’d say Bieber and Blanco’s “Lonely” could be the third-place choice, as Bieber over-performed in the nominations (eight overall, including every pop category he was eligible for) and the song is an emotional ballad, which voters tend to like.

Will win: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, “I Get A Kick Out of You”

Likeliest to upset: Doja Cat and SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Possible dark horse: Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco, “Lonely”

