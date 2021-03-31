Grammys announce airdate for 2022, and now you can make your predictions in top categories

The 2021 Grammys just took place in the middle of March, but the recording academy has already announced the 2022 Grammys airdate and location. They will take place on Monday night, January 31, 2022, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. But who will take home top prizes? We’ve opened our predictions center for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, so start placing your bets right now.

The Grammys were originally scheduled to air on January 31 of this year as well, but they were postponed until March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they were held outdoors as well as in a small performance space with no live audience out of precaution. The academy now seems to be looking ahead to a 64th annual ceremony that’s more like business as usual now that vaccinations are taking place this spring.

It may seem early to predict who will win at the upcoming awards — and, to be fair, it is. After all, at this time last year we had no idea Taylor Swift‘s “Folklore” was even coming; she released it out of nowhere in July, and it ended up winning Album of the Year, making Swift the first woman ever to win that category three times (she previously prevailed for “Fearless” and “1989”). But even though the Grammy ceremony just took place a couple of weeks ago, we’re already more than halfway through the next eligibility period, which started on September 1, 2020, and will end on August 31, 2021.

That period has already seen the release of numerous top album contenders from Megan Thee Stallion (“Good News”), Ariana Grande (“Positions”) and, yes, Taylor Swift again (her second surprise album, “Evermore,” dropped in December). And keep an eye out for hit singles like Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License” and Billie Eilish‘s “Therefore I Am” as major contenders for Record and Song. Who do you think are the early front-runners to win the next Grammys? And which stars might completely upend this race in the weeks and months to come just like Swift did in 2020?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?